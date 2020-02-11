Denver 127, San Antonio 120
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aldridge
|35:04
|13-25
|3-5
|2-6
|5
|4
|33
|Walker IV
|26:52
|2-6
|0-1
|3-5
|4
|3
|4
|Lyles
|28:34
|4-5
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|0
|10
|D.Murray
|33:39
|5-11
|3-3
|1-6
|9
|2
|14
|Forbes
|28:37
|4-6
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|0
|14
|Belinelli
|18:48
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|White
|18:39
|2-10
|10-10
|0-2
|4
|3
|15
|Mills
|17:32
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Gay
|16:31
|4-9
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|1
|13
|Poeltl
|15:44
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|41-85
|22-25
|9-36
|33
|17
|120
Percentages: FG .482, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Aldridge 4-8, Forbes 3-4, Mills 3-6, Lyles 2-2, Gay 2-3, D.Murray 1-2, White 1-4, Belinelli 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyles).
Turnovers: 10 (Aldridge 3, Lyles 2, Walker IV 2, Mills, Poeltl, White).
Steals: 7 (Walker IV 2, Aldridge, Belinelli, D.Murray, Forbes, Lyles).
Technical Fouls: Murray, 00:30 second; Spurs, 6:03 third
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig
|31:07
|3-7
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|1
|11
|Grant
|29:40
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|8
|Jokic
|37:39
|6-8
|7-8
|3-8
|13
|4
|19
|Harris
|25:51
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|J.Murray
|34:22
|11-21
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|4
|26
|Morris
|22:37
|6-9
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|16
|Millsap
|19:19
|8-13
|2-3
|2-7
|3
|0
|22
|Dozier
|18:00
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|6
|McRae
|16:44
|2-5
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|2
|8
|Bates-Diop
|4:41
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|45-80
|19-23
|9-37
|34
|16
|127
Percentages: FG .563, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 18-35, .514 (Millsap 4-5, Craig 3-6, Harris 2-3, Morris 2-3, Grant 2-4, McRae 2-4, J.Murray 2-8, Dozier 1-1, Jokic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates-Diop, Craig, Grant, Jokic, Millsap).
Turnovers: 10 (Jokic 5, J.Murray 2, Dozier, Grant, Morris).
Steals: 7 (Millsap 2, Craig, Dozier, J.Murray, McRae, Morris).
Technical Fouls: Nuggets, 9:44 fourth
|San Antonio
|40
|27
|26
|27
|—
|120
|Denver
|30
|23
|36
|38
|—
|127
A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:14.