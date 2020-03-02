Denver 133, Toronto 118
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anunoby
|39:47
|12-16
|5-5
|2-7
|3
|5
|32
|Siakam
|39:31
|6-21
|3-4
|1-7
|5
|5
|16
|Hollis-Jefferson
|24:40
|3-6
|3-3
|3-3
|3
|1
|9
|Lowry
|37:57
|4-14
|7-7
|0-5
|8
|3
|17
|Powell
|40:06
|9-17
|5-6
|1-6
|0
|2
|24
|McCaw
|24:13
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Davis
|17:14
|3-5
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|8
|Boucher
|8:42
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|5
|Thomas
|5:48
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|1:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-89
|26-29
|8-36
|24
|24
|118
Percentages: FG .461, FT .897.
3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Anunoby 3-6, Lowry 2-10, Boucher 1-2, McCaw 1-2, Davis 1-3, Powell 1-6, Siakam 1-7, Miller 0-1, Thomas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hollis-Jefferson 2, Powell, Siakam).
Turnovers: 11 (Lowry 4, Siakam 4, Boucher, Davis, McCaw).
Steals: 9 (Anunoby 7, Siakam 2).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barton
|26:50
|3-9
|4-5
|0-2
|4
|2
|11
|Grant
|34:42
|5-10
|4-4
|0-3
|6
|4
|16
|Jokic
|35:04
|8-11
|7-9
|4-18
|11
|2
|23
|Harris
|29:16
|6-7
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|15
|Murray
|36:31
|8-15
|0-1
|0-1
|5
|3
|22
|Morris
|29:13
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|12
|Porter Jr.
|19:10
|4-8
|2-4
|3-6
|3
|0
|11
|Craig
|16:04
|7-11
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|17
|Plumlee
|10:08
|2-2
|2-5
|0-1
|2
|4
|6
|Cancar
|2:01
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|1:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-83
|21-30
|7-41
|38
|22
|133
Percentages: FG .566, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 18-36, .500 (Murray 6-10, Harris 3-3, Craig 3-6, Grant 2-4, Morris 2-5, Porter Jr. 1-3, Barton 1-4, Dozier 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Plumlee).
Turnovers: 16 (Grant 4, Barton 3, Harris 3, Jokic 2, Morris 2, Murray 2).
Steals: 6 (Plumlee 2, Craig, Jokic, Morris, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Toronto
|32
|37
|27
|22
|—
|118
|Denver
|40
|33
|27
|33
|—
|133
A_19,777 (19,520). T_2:22.