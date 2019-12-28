https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14935941.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|30
|31.3
|209-431
|.485
|38-124
|73-89
|.820
|529
|17.6
|Murray
|30
|31.8
|197-451
|.437
|50-154
|81-90
|.900
|525
|17.5
|Barton
|28
|32.9
|155-340
|.456
|46-117
|47-64
|.734
|403
|14.4
|Millsap
|28
|24.9
|121-250
|.484
|30-65
|75-85
|.882
|347
|12.4
|Harris
|30
|32.8
|128-294
|.435
|45-130
|39-48
|.813
|340
|11.3
|Grant
|30
|22.9
|106-230
|.461
|41-100
|42-67
|.627
|295
|9.8
|Morris
|30
|17.7
|83-196
|.423
|18-44
|25-33
|.758
|209
|7.0
|Beasley
|23
|16.1
|60-152
|.395
|32-79
|7-9
|.778
|159
|6.9
|Plumlee
|30
|17.2
|81-139
|.583
|0-4
|35-65
|.538
|197
|6.6
|Porter
|21
|8.5
|36-81
|.444
|9-27
|8-11
|.727
|89
|4.2
|Hernangomez
|18
|12.5
|25-64
|.391
|12-39
|7-13
|.538
|69
|3.8
|Craig
|21
|12.3
|24-61
|.393
|7-29
|7-13
|.538
|62
|3.0
|Cancar
|3
|1.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.7
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|30
|242.5
|1225-2690
|.455
|328-912
|448-589
|.761
|3226
|107.5
|OPPONENTS
|30
|242.5
|1143-2594
|.441
|310-995
|478-633
|.755
|3074
|102.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|67
|234
|301
|10.0
|203
|6.8
|91
|0
|30
|76
|18
|Murray
|29
|101
|130
|4.3
|135
|4.5
|52
|0
|42
|69
|8
|Barton
|46
|151
|197
|7.0
|95
|3.4
|57
|0
|32
|42
|11
|Millsap
|52
|109
|161
|5.8
|39
|1.4
|76
|0
|24
|37
|20
|Harris
|16
|68
|84
|2.8
|67
|2.2
|68
|0
|41
|29
|8
|Grant
|14
|83
|97
|3.2
|28
|.9
|55
|0
|14
|25
|18
|Morris
|9
|39
|48
|1.6
|100
|3.3
|24
|0
|20
|20
|8
|Beasley
|6
|30
|36
|1.6
|23
|1.0
|27
|0
|10
|20
|4
|Plumlee
|54
|117
|171
|5.7
|72
|2.4
|66
|0
|18
|46
|22
|Porter
|17
|38
|55
|2.6
|9
|.4
|25
|0
|1
|13
|7
|Hernangomez
|11
|30
|41
|2.3
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|1
|10
|3
|Craig
|13
|31
|44
|2.1
|15
|.7
|35
|0
|7
|8
|12
|Cancar
|1
|0
|1
|.3
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|1
|.3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|335
|1033
|1368
|45.6
|799
|26.6
|591
|0
|240
|420
|139
|OPPONENTS
|302
|1024
|1326
|44.2
|704
|23.5
|602
|0
|223
|443
|139
View Comments