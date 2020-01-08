https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14958742.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|36
|31.1
|265-525
|.505
|45-144
|106-132
|.803
|681
|18.9
|Murray
|36
|32.2
|237-539
|.440
|61-182
|107-117
|.915
|642
|17.8
|Barton
|34
|33.1
|195-428
|.456
|53-147
|61-81
|.753
|504
|14.8
|Millsap
|32
|24.9
|132-282
|.468
|31-75
|85-96
|.885
|380
|11.9
|Harris
|34
|33.1
|142-335
|.424
|47-145
|44-53
|.830
|375
|11.0
|Grant
|36
|23.0
|125-270
|.463
|44-113
|56-83
|.675
|350
|9.7
|Morris
|36
|17.6
|106-238
|.445
|22-53
|28-36
|.778
|262
|7.3
|Beasley
|27
|16.0
|71-175
|.406
|37-93
|9-11
|.818
|188
|7.0
|Plumlee
|36
|17.2
|98-171
|.573
|0-4
|49-88
|.557
|245
|6.8
|Porter
|27
|10.7
|67-124
|.540
|16-43
|12-17
|.706
|162
|6.0
|Hernangomez
|22
|12.1
|25-70
|.357
|12-45
|8-15
|.533
|70
|3.2
|Craig
|24
|12.3
|26-68
|.382
|8-34
|7-13
|.538
|67
|2.8
|Vanderbilt
|4
|3.3
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Cancar
|5
|1.8
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.4
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|36
|242.1
|1490-3227
|.462
|376-1078
|574-744
|.772
|3930
|109.2
|OPPONENTS
|36
|242.1
|1403-3100
|.453
|384-1174
|598-790
|.757
|3788
|105.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|84
|268
|352
|9.8
|230
|6.4
|110
|0
|35
|91
|19
|Murray
|30
|120
|150
|4.2
|172
|4.8
|64
|0
|49
|78
|11
|Barton
|56
|181
|237
|7.0
|125
|3.7
|73
|0
|37
|47
|15
|Millsap
|64
|122
|186
|5.8
|45
|1.4
|90
|0
|28
|42
|22
|Harris
|19
|78
|97
|2.9
|75
|2.2
|80
|0
|46
|36
|9
|Grant
|17
|95
|112
|3.1
|31
|.9
|66
|0
|15
|30
|22
|Morris
|10
|48
|58
|1.6
|115
|3.2
|28
|0
|24
|21
|8
|Beasley
|6
|33
|39
|1.4
|25
|.9
|30
|0
|13
|22
|4
|Plumlee
|63
|134
|197
|5.5
|83
|2.3
|78
|0
|21
|53
|25
|Porter
|24
|54
|78
|2.9
|13
|.5
|38
|0
|3
|19
|11
|Hernangomez
|12
|38
|50
|2.3
|15
|.7
|16
|0
|1
|10
|3
|Craig
|14
|35
|49
|2.0
|15
|.6
|44
|0
|7
|9
|13
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cancar
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|2
|.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|400
|1208
|1608
|44.7
|947
|26.3
|718
|0
|279
|484
|162
|OPPONENTS
|362
|1204
|1566
|43.5
|864
|24.0
|740
|0
|254
|519
|169
