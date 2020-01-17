https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Denver-Nuggets-Stax-14983349.php
Denver Nuggets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Jokic
|41
|31.4
|306-600
|.510
|54-163
|122-152
|.803
|788
|19.2
|Murray
|40
|32.0
|260-598
|.435
|64-199
|120-131
|.916
|704
|17.6
|Barton
|38
|33.4
|219-486
|.451
|65-175
|69-91
|.758
|572
|15.1
|Millsap
|32
|24.9
|132-282
|.468
|31-75
|85-96
|.885
|380
|11.9
|Harris
|37
|32.9
|153-363
|.421
|50-158
|51-62
|.823
|407
|11.0
|Grant
|41
|23.9
|143-313
|.457
|47-128
|76-111
|.685
|409
|10.0
|Morris
|41
|18.2
|124-278
|.446
|28-68
|33-41
|.805
|309
|7.5
|Beasley
|31
|16.7
|84-206
|.408
|44-111
|15-17
|.882
|227
|7.3
|Plumlee
|41
|17.6
|118-199
|.593
|0-4
|62-110
|.564
|298
|7.3
|Porter
|32
|12.0
|87-159
|.547
|22-54
|18-25
|.720
|214
|6.7
|Dozier
|2
|10.0
|5-10
|.500
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|12
|6.0
|Craig
|28
|13.7
|34-86
|.395
|10-42
|9-15
|.600
|87
|3.1
|Hernangomez
|26
|11.8
|27-79
|.342
|13-47
|8-17
|.471
|75
|2.9
|Cancar
|7
|1.7
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.6
|Vanderbilt
|4
|3.3
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Bol
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|242.4
|1694-3663
|.462
|430-1229
|670-870
|.770
|4488
|109.5
|OPPONENTS
|41
|242.4
|1599-3526
|.453
|448-1359
|680-898
|.757
|4326
|105.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Jokic
|94
|311
|405
|9.9
|264
|6.4
|125
|0
|38
|110
|24
|Murray
|33
|130
|163
|4.1
|183
|4.6
|68
|0
|54
|85
|11
|Barton
|59
|200
|259
|6.8
|140
|3.7
|80
|0
|42
|53
|20
|Millsap
|64
|122
|186
|5.8
|45
|1.4
|90
|0
|28
|42
|22
|Harris
|20
|82
|102
|2.8
|81
|2.2
|87
|0
|54
|38
|10
|Grant
|24
|107
|131
|3.2
|39
|1.0
|81
|0
|19
|33
|29
|Morris
|11
|52
|63
|1.5
|137
|3.3
|31
|0
|26
|24
|9
|Beasley
|6
|46
|52
|1.7
|30
|1.0
|36
|0
|17
|25
|5
|Plumlee
|76
|156
|232
|5.7
|101
|2.5
|93
|0
|23
|61
|27
|Porter
|28
|75
|103
|3.2
|19
|.6
|50
|0
|9
|24
|14
|Dozier
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|2
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Craig
|18
|44
|62
|2.2
|18
|.6
|53
|0
|9
|11
|14
|Hernangomez
|13
|49
|62
|2.4
|18
|.7
|19
|0
|2
|12
|3
|Cancar
|1
|0
|1
|.1
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bol
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|447
|1380
|1827
|44.6
|1080
|26.3
|820
|0
|321
|549
|188
|OPPONENTS
|410
|1376
|1786
|43.6
|998
|24.3
|847
|1
|290
|595
|193
