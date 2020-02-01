Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Jokic 49 32.0 375-740 .507 62-190 161-201 .801 973 19.9
Murray 40 32.0 260-598 .435 64-199 120-131 .916 704 17.6
Barton 46 33.4 263-592 .444 81-218 82-108 .759 689 15.0
Millsap 32 24.9 132-282 .468 31-75 85-96 .885 380 11.9
Grant 49 25.6 193-417 .463 65-164 95-133 .714 546 11.1
Harris 40 32.2 162-389 .416 52-167 53-64 .828 429 10.7
Porter 39 14.3 121-238 .508 38-88 31-39 .795 311 8.0
Morris 49 20.1 155-350 .443 39-97 38-47 .809 387 7.9
Beasley 39 17.9 107-277 .386 53-146 32-34 .941 299 7.7
Plumlee 43 17.4 127-210 .605 0-4 63-114 .553 317 7.4
Dozier 9 14.1 25-55 .455 6-19 4-5 .800 60 6.7
Craig 36 16.5 64-145 .441 19-70 15-23 .652 162 4.5
Hernangomez 32 11.9 36-101 .356 15-58 11-20 .550 98 3.1
Cancar 9 1.8 2-5 .400 1-3 2-2 1.000 7 0.8
Vanderbilt 7 4.1 2-4 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 4 0.6
Bol 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 242.0 2024-4403 .460 526-1498 792-1017 .779 5366 109.5
OPPONENTS 49 242.0 1925-4217 .456 545-1614 802-1073 .747 5197 106.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Jokic 116 375 491 10.0 325 6.6 153 0 53 144 27
Murray 33 130 163 4.1 183 4.6 68 0 54 85 11
Barton 68 229 297 6.5 173 3.8 94 0 52 66 24
Millsap 64 122 186 5.8 45 1.4 90 0 28 42 22
Grant 45 131 176 3.6 56 1.1 101 0 30 41 42
Harris 21 91 112 2.8 87 2.2 91 0 57 41 11
Porter 43 128 171 4.4 29 .7 66 0 17 30 18
Morris 15 70 85 1.7 172 3.5 43 0 33 33 10
Beasley 9 63 72 1.8 42 1.1 48 0 30 35 6
Plumlee 79 160 239 5.6 105 2.4 95 0 23 63 27
Dozier 1 17 18 2.0 19 2.1 17 0 3 7 2
Craig 33 71 104 2.9 23 .6 78 0 14 16 24
Hernangomez 19 60 79 2.5 21 .7 24 0 4 14 3
Cancar 1 2 3 .3 3 .3 1 0 1 1 0
Vanderbilt 1 3 4 .6 1 .1 2 0 1 5 0
Bol 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 548 1652 2200 44.9 1284 26.2 971 1 400 659 227
OPPONENTS 494 1635 2129 43.4 1209 24.7 986 1 346 718 245