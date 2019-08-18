English Results
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leicester 0, Wolverhampton 0
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 1
Man United 4, Chelsea 0
Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea vs. Leicester
Wolverhampton vs. Man United
Aston Villa vs. Everton
Bournemouth vs. Man City
Tottenham vs. Newcastle
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley
Leeds 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Birmingham 1, Bristol City 1
Cardiff 2, Luton Town 1
Charlton 3, Stoke 1
Derby 0, Swansea 0
Fulham 2, Blackburn 0
Hull 2, Reading 1
Middlesbrough 0, Brentford 1
Preston 3, Wigan 0
QPR 1, Huddersfield 1
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Barnsley 0
West Brom 1, Millwall 1
Huddersfield 1, Fulham 2
Barnsley 2, Charlton 2
Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 0
Brentford 1, Hull 1
Bristol City 2, QPR 0
Luton Town 1, West Brom 2
Millwall 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Nottingham Forest 3, Birmingham 0
Stoke 2, Derby 2
Swansea 3, Preston 2
Wigan 0, Leeds 2
Reading 3, Cardiff 0
Birmingham vs. Barnsley
Derby vs. Bristol City
Hull vs. Blackburn
Middlesbrough vs. Wigan
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Luton Town
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield
Charlton vs. Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs. Millwall
Leeds vs. Brentford
Preston vs. Stoke
QPR vs. Swansea
West Brom vs. Reading
Derby vs. West Brom
Barnsley vs. Luton Town
Blackburn vs. Cardiff
Charlton vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
Huddersfield vs. Reading
Hull vs. Bristol City
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall
Preston vs. Sheffield Wednesday
QPR vs. Wigan
Stoke vs. Leeds
Swansea vs. Birmingham
Accrington Stanley vs. Bury ppd.
Bolton 0, Coventry 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 0
Fleetwood Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 2
Ipswich 1, Sunderland 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 1, Peterborough 0
Portsmouth 2, Tranmere 0
Rochdale 1, Doncaster 1
Rotherham 0, Lincoln 2
Southend 1, Blackpool 3
Sunderland 2, Portsmouth 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Blackpool 2, Oxford United 1
Burton Albion 0, Rotherham 1
Bury vs. Gillingham ppd.
Coventry 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Doncaster 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Lincoln 4, Southend 0
Peterborough 2, Ipswich 2
Shrewsbury 0, Rochdale 0
Tranmere 5, Bolton 0
Wycombe 3, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury
Bristol Rovers vs. Tranmere
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe
Gillingham vs. Blackpool
Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion
Portsmouth vs. Coventry
Rochdale vs. Sunderland
Rotherham vs. Bury ppd.
Southend vs. Peterborough
Bolton vs. Doncaster
Doncaster vs. Lincoln
Bolton vs. Ipswich
Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United
Coventry vs. Gillingham
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Peterborough
Portsmouth vs. Rotherham ppd.
Rochdale vs. Blackpool
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion
Sunderland vs. AFC Wimbledon
Tranmere vs. Bury
Wycombe vs. Southend
Grimsby Town 1, Bradford 1
Cambridge United 0, Newport County 0
Cheltenham 4, Scunthorpe 1
Crawley Town 2, Salford 0
Macclesfield 3, Leyton Orient 0
Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 2
Oldham 1, Crewe 2
Plymouth 1, Colchester 0
Port Vale 1, Northampton 1
Stevenage 0, Exeter 1
Swindon 3, Carlisle 2
Walsall 1, Forest Green 1
Bradford 3, Oldham 0
Carlisle 0, Mansfield Town 2
Colchester 1, Cambridge United 2
Crewe 1, Walsall 0
Exeter 1, Swindon 1
Forest Green 1, Grimsby Town 0
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Morecambe 0, Cheltenham 0
Newport County 1, Plymouth 0
Northampton 1, Macclesfield 2
Salford 1, Port Vale 1
Scunthorpe 2, Crawley Town 2
Cambridge United vs. Scunthorpe
Cheltenham vs. Carlisle
Crawley Town vs. Crewe
Grimsby Town vs. Colchester
Macclesfield vs. Morecambe
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient
Oldham vs. Exeter
Plymouth vs. Salford
Port Vale vs. Forest Green
Stevenage vs. Bradford
Swindon vs. Northampton
Walsall vs. Newport County
Bradford vs. Forest Green
Cambridge United vs. Oldham
Carlisle vs. Salford
Cheltenham vs. Swindon
Colchester vs. Northampton
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale
Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town
Macclesfield vs. Scunthorpe
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage
Morecambe vs. Exeter
Newport County vs. Crewe
Plymouth vs. Walsall
Notts County vs. Wrexham AFC