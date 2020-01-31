Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GARDNER-WEBB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jamison 36 7-15 0-0 0-4 1 0 14
Johnson 35 2-5 1-2 1-5 3 1 6
Perez 34 6-12 2-2 4-7 6 2 17
Cornwall 26 5-9 0-0 0-2 3 3 14
Dufeal 23 1-1 0-2 3-6 1 1 2
Turner 19 1-5 0-0 0-1 2 3 3
Reid 16 5-5 1-1 1-4 0 2 11
Jenkins 10 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Bryant 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-55 4-7 9-29 16 12 70

Percentages: FG .509, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Cornwall 4-7, Perez 3-3, Jenkins 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Turner 1-3, Jamison 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dufeal 4).

Turnovers: 14 (Perez 4, Cornwall 3, Jamison 3, Reid 2, Johnson, Turner).

Steals: 9 (Jamison 3, Cornwall 2, Reid 2, Dufeal, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UNC-ASHEVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 38 7-17 0-0 0-2 2 2 15
Batts 36 4-13 1-1 0-2 4 0 9
Jones 29 2-8 0-0 0-2 1 0 4
Jude 27 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Thorpe 26 7-9 3-5 2-6 1 3 18
Peck 12 1-1 0-0 1-5 1 1 2
Worthy 10 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 5
Stephney 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Battle 7 0-1 1-4 1-2 0 1 1
Lawson 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Totals 200 24-56 5-10 5-22 11 14 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Thorpe 1-1, Worthy 1-1, Baker 1-5, Lawson 0-1, Jones 0-3, Batts 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jude, Worthy).

Turnovers: 14 (Batts 4, Thorpe 3, Baker 2, Peck 2, Jones, Jude, Stephney).

Steals: 7 (Batts 2, Thorpe 2, Baker, Stephney, Worthy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Gardner-Webb 29 41 70
UNC-Asheville 25 31 56

A_1,232 (3,200).