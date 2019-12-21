FG FT Reb
UMBC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson 33 5-11 1-2 0-3 5 3 12
Kennedy 30 1-8 0-1 3-6 0 4 2
Owens 30 4-11 0-0 0-1 0 3 10
Spasojevic 30 7-10 1-3 1-6 1 2 15
Akin 25 1-6 0-2 2-8 0 3 2
Council 23 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 2 5
Horvath 16 1-5 3-4 0-5 2 0 5
N.Johnson 9 1-3 0-0 2-2 0 0 2
Schwietz 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Thompson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-59 5-12 10-34 8 19 53

Percentages: FG .373, FT .417.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Owens 2-5, Council 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Horvath 0-2, N.Johnson 0-2, Kennedy 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson).

Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 7, Horvath 3, Akin 2, Owens 2, Kennedy, Schwietz).

Steals: 4 (Council, Horvath, Jackson, Kennedy).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miller 35 7-11 1-1 3-6 0 2 17
Greene 33 2-9 8-11 0-6 5 3 14
Wilson 30 3-8 3-6 5-13 1 1 9
Hartwell 28 6-11 0-0 0-2 2 3 14
X.Johnson 27 2-9 3-4 1-5 1 0 9
Calixte 15 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 4 2
Mar 12 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Oduro 12 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 3 4
Douglas-Stanley 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Tempchin 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-55 15-22 10-40 10 17 69

Percentages: FG .418, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Miller 2-4, X.Johnson 2-5, Greene 2-6, Hartwell 2-7, Mar 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Douglas-Stanley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Wilson 5, Oduro).

Turnovers: 13 (Miller 3, Calixte 2, Greene 2, Wilson 2, X.Johnson 2, Mar, Oduro).

Steals: 11 (Miller 4, Greene 3, X.Johnson 2, Hartwell, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMBC 24 29 53
George Mason 31 38 69

