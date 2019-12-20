FG FT Reb
TEXAS-ARLINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Azore 34 6-11 8-8 0-3 4 4 23
Warren 34 9-22 0-0 0-5 3 4 19
Jackson-Young 31 5-10 3-3 3-4 1 2 16
Davis 29 2-8 2-2 1-5 1 4 6
J.Phillips 19 2-6 0-0 1-2 1 1 5
Elame 15 0-1 2-2 0-4 0 5 2
Narcis 15 0-4 0-0 0-7 1 1 0
Sparling 10 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 2 2
Nouhi 7 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Griffin 6 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 26-65 17-17 6-33 11 25 77

Percentages: FG .400, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Azore 3-4, Jackson-Young 3-7, J.Phillips 1-3, Warren 1-10, Elame 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Davis 0-3, Narcis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Azore, Davis, Narcis).

Turnovers: 20 (Azore 6, Nouhi 3, Davis 2, Elame 2, J.Phillips 2, Jackson-Young 2, Warren 2, Narcis).

Steals: 6 (Warren 2, J.Phillips, Jackson-Young, Narcis, Sparling).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilson 34 7-14 6-8 0-6 2 2 22
Roberts 33 5-18 5-5 1-6 6 3 15
Williams 33 4-12 8-12 3-9 5 3 17
N.Phillips 26 3-4 1-2 0-1 0 1 9
Thomas 24 4-7 3-5 2-5 0 2 11
Linder 18 2-5 0-0 2-4 0 4 4
Allen 11 1-4 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Ivery 9 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
J.Jones 7 1-1 1-2 1-2 0 2 3
Clerkley 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-66 24-34 11-38 13 18 83

Percentages: FG .409, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (N.Phillips 2-3, Wilson 2-5, Williams 1-2, Ivery 0-1, Allen 0-2, Roberts 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Thomas 3, Wilson 2, Ivery, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Wilson 4, N.Phillips 3, Roberts 3, Williams 3).

Steals: 11 (Roberts 5, Wilson 2, Clerkley, Linder, Thomas, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas-Arlington 35 42 77
Georgia St. 33 50 83

A_1,057 (3,854).