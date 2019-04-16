Name Team GP G
Mark Stone Vegas 3 6
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 3 3
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 3 3
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 3 3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 3 3
Cam Atkinson Columbus 3 2
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 3 2
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 3 2
Matt Duchene Columbus 3 2
Warren Foegele Carolina 3 2
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 2 2
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 3 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 3 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 3 2
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 3 2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 3 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 3 2
Oskar Sundqvist St. Louis 3 2
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 3 2
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 3 2

___

Assists
Name Team GP A
Paul Stastny Vegas 3 6
Erik Karlsson San Jose 3 5
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 3 4
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 3 4
Max Pacioretty Vegas 3 4
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 3 4
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 3 4
Shea Theodore Vegas 3 4
Sam Bennett Calgary 3 3
John Carlson Washington 3 3
Erik Cernak Tampa Bay 3 3
Ian Cole Colorado 3 3
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 3 3
Matt Duchene Columbus 3 3
Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 3 3
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 3 3
Artemi Panarin Columbus 3 3
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 3 3
Zachary Werenski Columbus 3 3
Boone Jenner Columbus 3 2

___

Power Play Goals
Name Team GP PP
Patrice Bergeron Boston 3 2
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 3 2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 3 2
Mark Stone Vegas 3 2
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 3 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 3 1
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 3 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 3 1
Matt Duchene Columbus 3 1
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 3 1
Seth Jones Columbus 3 1
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 3 1
Auston Matthews Toronto 3 1
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 3 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 3 1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 3 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 3 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 3 1
Paul Stastny Vegas 3 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 3 1

___

Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP SH
Matt Nieto Colorado 3 2
Josh Anderson Columbus 3 1
William Karlsson Vegas 3 1
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 3 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 3 1
Colin Miller Vegas 2 1

___

Power Play Assists
Name Team GP PPA
Shea Theodore Vegas 3 3
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 3 2
Mikael Backlund Calgary 3 2
Sam Bennett Calgary 3 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 3 2
John Carlson Washington 3 2
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 3 2
Erik Karlsson San Jose 3 2
Brad Marchand Boston 3 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 3 2
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 3 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 3 2
Devon Toews N.Y. Islanders 3 2
Zachary Werenski Columbus 3 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 3 2
Tyson Barrie Colorado 3 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 1
J.T. Compher Colorado 3 1
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 3 1
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 3 1

___

Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP SHA
Ian Cole Colorado 3 1
Boone Jenner Columbus 3 1
Erik Johnson Colorado 3 1
Nate Schmidt Vegas 3 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 3 1

___

Power Play Points
Name Team GP PPP
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 3 3
Mikael Backlund Calgary 3 3
Sam Bennett Calgary 3 3
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 3 3
Paul Stastny Vegas 3 3
Mark Stone Vegas 3 3
Shea Theodore Vegas 3 3
Zachary Werenski Columbus 3 3
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 3 2
John Carlson Washington 3 2
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 3 2
Logan Couture San Jose 3 2
Matt Duchene Columbus 3 2
Seth Jones Columbus 3 2
Erik Karlsson San Jose 3 2
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 3 2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 3 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 3 2
Devon Toews N.Y. Islanders 3 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 3 2

___

Short Handed Points
Name Team GP SHP
Matt Nieto Colorado 3 2
Josh Anderson Columbus 3 1
Ian Cole Colorado 3 1
Boone Jenner Columbus 3 1
Erik Johnson Colorado 3 1
William Karlsson Vegas 3 1
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 3 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 3 1
Colin Miller Vegas 2 1
Nate Schmidt Vegas 3 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 3 1

___

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GWG
Mark Stone Vegas 3 1
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 3 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 3 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 3 1
Warren Foegele Carolina 3 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 3 1
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 3 1
Paul Stastny Vegas 3 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 3 0
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 3 0
Cam Atkinson Columbus 3 0
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 3 0
Matt Duchene Columbus 3 0
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 2 0
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 3 0
Tomas Hertl San Jose 3 0
Max Pacioretty Vegas 3 0
Oskar Sundqvist St. Louis 3 0
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 3 0
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 3 0

___

Shots
Name Team GP S
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 3 17
Tyler Seguin Dallas 3 16
Alexander Radulov Dallas 3 15
Logan Couture San Jose 3 14
Tomas Hertl San Jose 3 13
Erik Johnson Colorado 3 13
Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 3 13
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 3 13
Mitchell Marner Toronto 3 13
Patrice Bergeron Boston 3 12
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 3 12
Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh 3 12
Auston Matthews Toronto 3 12
Morgan Rielly Toronto 3 12
Reilly Smith Vegas 3 12
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 3 12
Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 3 11
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 3 11
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 3 11
Alex Ovechkin Washington 3 11

___

Shooting Percentage
Name Team GP G S PCTG
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 3 3 12 25.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 3 3 17 17.64
Tomas Hertl San Jose 3 2 13 15.38
Mitchell Marner Toronto 3 2 13 15.38

___

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 3 5
Ian Cole Colorado 3 5
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 3 5
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 3 4
Paul Stastny Vegas 3 4
Mark Stone Vegas 3 4
Cam Atkinson Columbus 3 3
Deryk Engelland Vegas 3 3
Warren Foegele Carolina 3 3
Ron Hainsey Toronto 3 3
Calle Jarnkrok Nashville 3 3
Greg McKegg Carolina 2 3
Matt Nieto Colorado 3 3
Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders 3 3
Alexander Radulov Dallas 3 3
Nate Schmidt Vegas 3 3
Tom Wilson Washington 3 3
Dan Hamhuis Nashville 3 2
Scott Harrington Columbus 3 2
Gustav Nyquist San Jose 3 2