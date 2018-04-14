https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-12833880.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Updated 10:03 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|2
|154
|1
|0.39
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|1
|59
|1
|1.0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|2
|154
|3
|1.17
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|2
|119
|3
|1.51
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|1
|60
|2
|2.0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|1
|60
|2
|2.0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|2
|116
|4
|2.07
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|1
|65
|3
|2.73
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|1
|59
|3
|3.0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|2
|117
|7
|3.56
|Philipp Grubauer
|Washington
|1
|65
|4
|3.64
|Petr Mrazek
|Philadelphia
|1
|30
|2
|3.87
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|2
|89
|6
|4.04
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|1
|59
|4
|4.07
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|1
|58
|4
|4.07
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|1
|60
|5
|5.0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|2
|154
|2
|0
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|1
|65
|1
|0
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|2
|89
|1
|1
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|1
|59
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|2
|116
|1
|1
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|1
|59
|1
|0
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|1
|60
|1
|0
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|1
|60
|1
|0
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|1
|59
|0
|25
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|2
|154
|1
|60
|0.983
|2
|0
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|2
|154
|3
|84
|0.964
|0
|1
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|1
|59
|1
|27
|0.963
|1
|0
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|1
|60
|2
|31
|0.935
|1
|0
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|1
|60
|2
|27
|0.926
|1
|0
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|2
|119
|3
|37
|0.919
|2
|0
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|2
|117
|7
|84
|0.917
|0
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|1
|59
|3
|34
|0.912
|0
|1
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|2
|116
|4
|43
|0.907
|1
|1
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|1
|65
|3
|30
|0.9
|1
|0
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|2
|89
|6
|54
|0.889
|1
|1
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|1
|60
|5
|40
|0.875
|0
|1
|0
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|1
|58
|4
|31
|0.871
|0
|1
|0
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|1
|59
|4
|30
|0.867
|0
|1
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Philadelphia
|1
|30
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Washington
|1
|65
|4
|27
|0.852
|0
|0
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|2
|154
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|1
|59
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|2
|116
|1
|1
|1
|0
