Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Updated 10:04 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|6
|420
|7
|1.0
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|1
|48
|1
|1.25
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|4
|271
|7
|1.55
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|6
|1.78
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|7
|431
|14
|1.95
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|6
|348
|12
|2.07
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|7
|424
|15
|2.12
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|8
|472
|18
|2.29
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|6
|358
|15
|2.51
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|6
|2.63
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|8
|447
|21
|2.81
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|8
|448
|21
|2.81
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|22
|3.18
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|1
|36
|2
|3.33
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|14
|3.39
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|4
|216
|13
|3.59
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|23
|3.76
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|4
|217
|14
|3.87
|Petr Mrazek
|Philadelphia
|1
|30
|2
|3.87
|Michal Neuvirth
|Philadelphia
|3
|149
|11
|4.4
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|6
|420
|5
|0
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|7
|424
|5
|1
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|7
|431
|5
|1
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|6
|348
|5
|1
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|8
|472
|5
|3
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|8
|447
|5
|3
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|8
|448
|5
|3
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|6
|358
|4
|2
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|3
|3
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|2
|2
|2
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|4
|217
|1
|3
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|1
|4
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|4
|177
|1
|3
|0
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|1
|1
|0
|Michal Neuvirth
|Philadelphia
|3
|149
|1
|1
|0
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|1
|2
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Anton Khudobin
|Boston
|1
|26
|0
|8
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Steve Mason
|Winnipeg
|1
|20
|0
|7
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|2
|51
|0
|20
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|6
|420
|7
|210
|0.967
|5
|0
|1
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|6
|119
|0.95
|1
|2
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|4
|271
|7
|131
|0.947
|0
|3
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|1
|48
|1
|16
|0.938
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|6
|90
|0.933
|1
|1
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|7
|431
|14
|205
|0.932
|5
|1
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|6
|348
|12
|174
|0.931
|5
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|7
|424
|15
|208
|0.928
|5
|1
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|6
|358
|15
|192
|0.922
|4
|2
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|8
|472
|18
|211
|0.915
|5
|3
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|14
|152
|0.908
|1
|4
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|8
|447
|21
|224
|0.906
|5
|3
|0
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|1
|36
|2
|21
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|8
|448
|21
|220
|0.905
|5
|3
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|22
|221
|0.9
|2
|2
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|23
|221
|0.896
|3
|3
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|4
|216
|13
|117
|0.889
|0
|4
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|6
|420
|3
|5
|0
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|7
|424
|2
|5
|1
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|8
|472
|2
|5
|3
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|6
|348
|1
|5
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|8
|448
|1
|5
|3
|0
