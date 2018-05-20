https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-12928666.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Updated 10:03 am, Sunday, May 20, 2018
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|4
|113
|2
|1.05
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|1
|48
|1
|1.25
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|4
|271
|7
|1.55
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|14
|905
|26
|1.72
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|6
|1.78
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|10
|584
|22
|2.26
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|16
|967
|37
|2.29
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|956
|38
|2.38
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|12
|715
|29
|2.43
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|2
|46
|2
|2.55
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|15
|880
|38
|2.59
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|6
|2.63
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|12
|686
|33
|2.88
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|684
|35
|3.07
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|22
|3.18
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|14
|3.39
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|4
|216
|13
|3.59
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|23
|3.76
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|4
|217
|14
|3.87
|Petr Mrazek
|Philadelphia
|1
|30
|2
|3.87
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|14
|905
|11
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|15
|880
|11
|4
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|16
|967
|10
|5
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|956
|9
|6
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|684
|7
|6
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|10
|584
|6
|3
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|12
|715
|6
|5
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|12
|686
|5
|6
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|3
|3
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|2
|2
|2
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|4
|217
|1
|3
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|1
|4
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|4
|177
|1
|3
|0
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|1
|1
|0
|Michal Neuvirth
|Philadelphia
|3
|149
|1
|1
|0
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|1
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Tampa Bay
|1
|18
|0
|7
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Anton Khudobin
|Boston
|1
|26
|0
|8
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Steve Mason
|Winnipeg
|1
|20
|0
|7
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|4
|113
|2
|42
|0.952
|0
|0
|0
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|4
|201
|6
|119
|0.95
|1
|2
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|4
|271
|7
|131
|0.947
|0
|3
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|14
|905
|26
|473
|0.945
|11
|2
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|1
|48
|1
|16
|0.938
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Hammond
|Colorado
|3
|137
|6
|90
|0.933
|1
|1
|0
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|2
|46
|2
|28
|0.929
|0
|0
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|10
|584
|22
|304
|0.928
|6
|3
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|956
|38
|479
|0.921
|9
|6
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|15
|880
|38
|469
|0.919
|11
|4
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|16
|967
|37
|431
|0.914
|10
|5
|1
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|5
|247
|14
|152
|0.908
|1
|4
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|12
|715
|29
|314
|0.908
|6
|5
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|684
|35
|363
|0.904
|7
|6
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|12
|686
|33
|339
|0.903
|5
|6
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|6
|415
|22
|221
|0.9
|2
|2
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|7
|367
|23
|221
|0.896
|3
|3
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|14
|905
|4
|11
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|956
|2
|9
|6
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|10
|584
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|12
|715
|2
|6
|5
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|684
|2
|7
|6
|0
