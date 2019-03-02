Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 1.03
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1154 31 1.61
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 1.97
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 2.0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 36 2086 72 2.07
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 2.17
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 23 1180 44 2.24
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 25 1498 56 2.24
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 32 1756 66 2.25
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2426 92 2.28
Ben Bishop Dallas 36 2098 80 2.29
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 71 2.29
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 14 715 28 2.35
Tuukka Rask Boston 35 2011 79 2.36
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 17 1016 42 2.48
Ryan Miller Anaheim 14 746 31 2.49
Pekka Rinne Nashville 46 2613 109 2.5
Carey Price Montreal 51 2988 125 2.51
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 55 3275 140 2.56
David Rittich Calgary 36 1970 84 2.56

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 55 3275 31 19 5
Frederik Andersen Toronto 46 2734 30 13 3
Martin Jones San Jose 49 2869 30 13 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2426 29 7 4
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 47 2697 27 19 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 48 2834 27 18 2
Carey Price Montreal 51 2988 27 18 5
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 53 3060 25 21 5
Braden Holtby Washington 46 2627 23 16 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 49 2969 23 18 8
Pekka Rinne Nashville 46 2613 23 17 3
David Rittich Calgary 36 1970 22 5 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 35 2011 21 8 5
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 36 2086 20 10 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 36 2098 19 14 2
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 24 1440 19 5 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 38 2280 19 14 5
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 33 1882 19 10 3
Mike Smith Calgary 33 1870 19 11 2
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 44 2547 18 16 9

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 19 0.947 0 0 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 35 0.943 0 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1154 31 488 0.936 15 2 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 36 2086 72 1043 0.931 20 10 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2426 92 1307 0.93 29 7 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 14 715 28 388 0.928 6 5 0
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 139 0.928 1 3 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 17 1016 42 586 0.928 11 4 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 32 1756 66 913 0.928 17 10 2
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 23 1180 44 600 0.927 7 11 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 36 2098 80 1072 0.925 19 14 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 14 746 31 413 0.925 6 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 71 940 0.924 17 9 4
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 46 2734 118 1525 0.923 30 13 3
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 25 1498 56 725 0.923 17 7 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 26 0.923 1 0 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 31 1669 72 929 0.922 13 13 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 35 2011 79 993 0.92 21 8 5
Carey Price Montreal 51 2988 125 1519 0.918 27 18 5

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 55 3275 7 31 19 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2426 6 29 7 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1154 5 15 2 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 47 2697 5 27 19 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 32 1756 4 17 10 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 4 17 9 4
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 36 2086 4 20 10 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 36 2098 3 19 14 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 41 2301 3 15 18 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 39 2111 3 17 15 4
Petr Mrazek Carolina 30 1782 3 15 12 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 33 1882 3 19 10 3
Carey Price Montreal 51 2988 3 27 18 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 46 2613 3 23 17 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 14 715 2 6 5 0
Braden Holtby Washington 46 2627 2 23 16 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 38 2280 2 19 14 5
Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1394 2 14 8 2
Mike Smith Calgary 33 1870 2 19 11 2
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 44 2547 2 18 16 9