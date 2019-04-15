Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Mike Smith Calgary 2 128 3 1.41
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 3 184 5 1.62
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 3 179 5 1.67
Ben Bishop Dallas 2 124 4 1.92
Pekka Rinne Nashville 2 121 4 1.97
Tuukka Rask Boston 2 118 4 2.02
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 127 5 2.36
Aaron Dell San Jose 1 49 2 2.4
Braden Holtby Washington 2 121 5 2.46
Frederik Andersen Toronto 2 120 5 2.5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 176 9 3.05
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 3 180 10 3.33
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 178 10 3.35
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 10 3.35
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 119 7 3.5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 3 176 11 3.73
Martin Jones San Jose 3 126 11 5.24

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 3 179 3 0 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 3 184 3 0 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 178 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 2 1 0
Braden Holtby Washington 2 121 2 0 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 2 120 1 1 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 2 124 1 0 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 127 1 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 176 1 2 0
Martin Jones San Jose 3 126 1 1 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 2 118 1 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 2 121 1 1 0
Mike Smith Calgary 2 128 1 0 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Mike Smith Calgary 2 128 3 65 0.954 1 0 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 3 184 5 103 0.951 3 0 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 2 124 4 74 0.946 1 0 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 3 179 5 84 0.94 3 0 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 2 120 5 79 0.937 1 1 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 2 118 4 63 0.937 1 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 2 127 5 68 0.926 1 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 2 121 4 52 0.923 1 1 0
Braden Holtby Washington 2 121 5 57 0.912 2 0 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 3 180 10 102 0.902 0 2 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 10 97 0.897 2 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 3 176 9 87 0.897 1 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 3 178 10 83 0.88 2 1 0
Aaron Dell San Jose 1 49 2 16 0.875 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 3 176 11 82 0.866 0 3 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 119 7 50 0.86 0 1 1
Martin Jones San Jose 3 126 11 73 0.849 1 1 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Mike Smith Calgary 2 128 1 1 0 1