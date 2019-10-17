Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Alex Stalock Minnesota 2 84 1 0.71
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 1 60 1 1.0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 1.0
Ryan Miller Anaheim 1 60 1 1.0
Tuukka Rask Boston 3 179 4 1.33
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 4 237 6 1.52
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 177 5 1.69
Carter Hutton Buffalo 4 241 7 1.74
Samuel Montembeault Florida 2 102 3 1.75
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 7 1.84
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 11 1.85
Pavel Francouz Colorado 1 63 2 1.9
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 246 8 1.94
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 59 2 2.0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 4 241 9 2.23
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 4 210 8 2.27
Carter Hart Philadelphia 4 219 9 2.45
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 238 10 2.51
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 237 10 2.53
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 398 17 2.56

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 6 344 4 2 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 398 4 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 4 2 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 303 4 0 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 4 241 4 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 246 4 0 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 6 361 4 2 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 4 239 4 0 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 5 297 3 2 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 299 3 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 3 184 3 0 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 3 179 3 0 0
David Rittich Calgary 6 364 3 2 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 3 1 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 238 3 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 237 3 1 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 4 210 2 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 278 2 3 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 4 241 2 2 0
Carey Price Montreal 5 305 2 2 1

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Alex Stalock Minnesota 2 84 1 37 0.973 1 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 1 60 1 32 0.969 1 0 0
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 1 60 1 27 0.963 1 0 0
Ryan Miller Anaheim 1 60 1 27 0.963 1 0 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 3 179 4 94 0.957 3 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 4 237 6 133 0.955 2 2 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 177 5 102 0.951 2 1 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 1 63 2 36 0.944 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 11 185 0.941 4 2 0
Samuel Montembeault Florida 2 102 3 48 0.938 0 0 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 7 104 0.933 3 1 0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 4 241 7 101 0.931 4 0 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 1 59 2 29 0.931 1 0 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 3 184 8 110 0.927 3 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 4 241 9 122 0.926 2 2 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 4 210 8 106 0.925 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 398 17 219 0.922 4 2 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 303 13 167 0.922 4 0 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 237 10 127 0.921 3 1 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 246 8 99 0.919 4 0 0

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 177 1 2 1 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 4 219 1 2 1 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 4 241 1 4 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 246 1 4 0 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 3 179 1 3 0 0
David Rittich Calgary 6 364 1 3 2 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 2 84 1 1 0 0