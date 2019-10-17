https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14540624.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|2
|84
|1
|0.71
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|1
|60
|1
|1.0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|1
|1.0
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|1
|60
|1
|1.0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|179
|4
|1.33
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|4
|237
|6
|1.52
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|3
|177
|5
|1.69
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|4
|241
|7
|1.74
|Samuel Montembeault Florida
|2
|102
|3
|1.75
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|4
|228
|7
|1.84
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|356
|11
|1.85
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|1
|63
|2
|1.9
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|246
|8
|1.94
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|59
|2
|2.0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|9
|2.23
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|210
|8
|2.27
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|4
|219
|9
|2.45
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|4
|238
|10
|2.51
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|237
|10
|2.53
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|398
|17
|2.56
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|6
|344
|4
|2
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|398
|4
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|356
|4
|2
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|5
|303
|4
|0
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|4
|241
|4
|0
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|246
|4
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|6
|361
|4
|2
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|4
|239
|4
|0
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|5
|297
|3
|2
|0
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|5
|299
|3
|2
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|3
|184
|3
|0
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|6
|364
|3
|2
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|4
|228
|3
|1
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|4
|238
|3
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|237
|3
|1
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|210
|2
|1
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|5
|278
|2
|3
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|2
|2
|0
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|5
|305
|2
|2
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|2
|84
|1
|37
|0.973
|1
|0
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|1
|32
|0.969
|1
|0
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|1
|60
|1
|27
|0.963
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|1
|60
|1
|27
|0.963
|1
|0
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|179
|4
|94
|0.957
|3
|0
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|4
|237
|6
|133
|0.955
|2
|2
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|3
|177
|5
|102
|0.951
|2
|1
|0
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|1
|63
|2
|36
|0.944
|1
|0
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|6
|356
|11
|185
|0.941
|4
|2
|0
|Samuel Montembeault Florida
|2
|102
|3
|48
|0.938
|0
|0
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|4
|228
|7
|104
|0.933
|3
|1
|0
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|4
|241
|7
|101
|0.931
|4
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|1
|59
|2
|29
|0.931
|1
|0
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|3
|184
|8
|110
|0.927
|3
|0
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|4
|241
|9
|122
|0.926
|2
|2
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|210
|8
|106
|0.925
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|7
|398
|17
|219
|0.922
|4
|2
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|5
|303
|13
|167
|0.922
|4
|0
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|237
|10
|127
|0.921
|3
|1
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|246
|8
|99
|0.919
|4
|0
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|3
|177
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|4
|219
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|4
|241
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|246
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|179
|1
|3
|0
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|6
|364
|1
|3
|2
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|2
|84
|1
|1
|0
|0
