Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Carter Hutton Buffalo 5 301 7 1.4
Ryan Miller Anaheim 2 120 3 1.5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 2 118 3 1.51
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 5 296 8 1.62
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 3 183 5 1.64
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 244 7 1.72
Sam Montembeault Florida 3 167 5 1.79
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 7 1.84
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 11 1.85
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 123 4 1.95
Alex Stalock Minnesota 3 144 5 2.07
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 522 19 2.18
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 9 2.2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 5 271 10 2.21
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 4 241 9 2.23
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 241 9 2.24
Cam Talbot Calgary 2 77 3 2.34
Antti Raanta Arizona 2 123 5 2.44
Robin Lehner Chicago 2 121 5 2.46
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 238 10 2.51

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 522 6 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 408 5 2 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 6 366 5 0 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 5 301 5 0 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 7 421 5 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 4 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 4 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 272 4 1 0
Carey Price Montreal 7 425 4 2 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 304 4 0 1
David Rittich Calgary 8 463 4 3 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 361 4 2 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 5 271 3 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 355 3 3 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 6 360 3 2 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 5 296 3 2 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 244 3 0 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 3 1 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 4 238 3 1 0
James Reimer Carolina 5 269 2 2 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 5 301 7 148 0.953 5 0 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 123 4 82 0.951 2 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 5 296 8 158 0.949 3 2 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 244 7 130 0.946 3 0 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 3 183 5 88 0.943 2 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 6 356 11 185 0.941 4 2 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 2 118 3 51 0.941 1 1 0
Ryan Miller Anaheim 2 120 3 51 0.941 2 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 522 19 287 0.934 6 2 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 4 244 9 136 0.934 4 0 0
Sam Montembeault Florida 3 167 5 75 0.933 1 0 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 4 228 7 104 0.933 3 1 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 241 9 131 0.931 2 1 1
Robin Lehner Chicago 2 121 5 72 0.931 1 0 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 5 271 10 142 0.93 3 1 0
Alex Stalock Minnesota 3 144 5 70 0.929 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 2 117 5 69 0.928 1 1 0
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 4 241 9 122 0.926 2 2 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 2 123 5 68 0.926 1 0 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 4 212 9 117 0.923 2 2 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 5 301 2 5 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 5 266 1 2 1 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 9 522 1 6 2 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 241 1 2 1 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 5 277 1 2 2 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 5 272 1 4 1 0
Carey Price Montreal 7 425 1 4 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 244 1 3 0 1
David Rittich Calgary 8 463 1 4 3 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 3 144 1 1 1 0