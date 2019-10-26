https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14564204.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|3
|183
|5
|1.64
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|5
|304
|9
|1.78
|Sam Montembeault
|Florida
|3
|167
|5
|1.79
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|7
|416
|13
|1.88
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|123
|4
|1.95
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|7
|423
|14
|1.98
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|3
|177
|6
|2.02
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|4
|200
|7
|2.09
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|3
|140
|5
|2.14
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|6
|363
|13
|2.14
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|331
|12
|2.18
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|9
|512
|19
|2.22
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|5
|242
|9
|2.22
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|4
|241
|9
|2.24
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|7
|423
|16
|2.27
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|11
|619
|24
|2.32
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|5
|305
|12
|2.35
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|8
|479
|19
|2.38
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|8
|478
|19
|2.38
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|272
|11
|2.43
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|11
|619
|7
|3
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|9
|530
|6
|2
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|8
|485
|6
|1
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|7
|423
|6
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|7
|423
|6
|0
|1
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|8
|485
|5
|2
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|5
|305
|5
|0
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|8
|480
|5
|3
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|9
|528
|5
|3
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|7
|421
|5
|2
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|8
|487
|4
|1
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|9
|512
|4
|5
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|331
|4
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|8
|478
|4
|4
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|9
|494
|4
|1
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|7
|416
|4
|3
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|6
|336
|4
|1
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|8
|483
|4
|3
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|5
|304
|4
|0
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|5
|293
|4
|1
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|2
|123
|4
|82
|0.951
|2
|0
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|5
|304
|9
|160
|0.944
|4
|0
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|3
|183
|5
|88
|0.943
|2
|1
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|3
|177
|6
|99
|0.939
|1
|2
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|7
|416
|13
|198
|0.934
|4
|3
|0
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|4
|200
|7
|104
|0.933
|2
|1
|0
|Sam Montembeault
|Florida
|3
|167
|5
|75
|0.933
|1
|0
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|5
|305
|13
|190
|0.932
|3
|1
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|331
|12
|174
|0.931
|4
|1
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|4
|241
|9
|131
|0.931
|2
|1
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|7
|423
|14
|203
|0.931
|6
|0
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|11
|619
|24
|345
|0.93
|7
|3
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|8
|478
|19
|267
|0.929
|4
|4
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|9
|512
|19
|262
|0.927
|4
|5
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|5
|305
|12
|164
|0.927
|5
|0
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|6
|363
|13
|173
|0.925
|3
|2
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|178
|8
|104
|0.923
|1
|1
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|4
|246
|10
|129
|0.922
|1
|1
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|3
|183
|8
|103
|0.922
|2
|0
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|272
|11
|140
|0.921
|3
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|7
|423
|2
|6
|1
|0
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|6
|326
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|11
|619
|1
|7
|3
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|4
|241
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|5
|277
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|8
|478
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|6
|336
|1
|4
|1
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|8
|483
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|5
|304
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|7
|423
|1
|6
|0
|1
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|9
|528
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|6
|363
|1
|3
|2
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|5
|242
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|5
|305
|1
|3
|1
|1
View Comments