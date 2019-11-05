https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14809720.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|8
|484
|12
|1.49
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|10
|602
|17
|1.69
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|5
|303
|9
|1.78
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|10
|608
|21
|2.07
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|9
|546
|19
|2.08
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|9
|508
|18
|2.12
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|392
|14
|2.14
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|390
|14
|2.15
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|8
|431
|16
|2.22
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|4
|212
|8
|2.25
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|5
|260
|10
|2.31
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|11
|616
|24
|2.33
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|6
|335
|13
|2.33
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|9
|515
|20
|2.33
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|12
|687
|27
|2.35
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|6
|352
|14
|2.38
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|8
|463
|19
|2.46
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|7
|361
|15
|2.49
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|12
|694
|29
|2.5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|9
|548
|23
|2.51
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|13
|740
|8
|3
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|10
|608
|8
|0
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|11
|659
|7
|2
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|12
|727
|7
|2
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|10
|602
|7
|3
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|9
|515
|7
|1
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|12
|687
|7
|3
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|8
|484
|7
|0
|1
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|13
|774
|7
|4
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|12
|642
|6
|2
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|12
|694
|6
|6
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|10
|604
|6
|2
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|11
|630
|6
|5
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|11
|618
|6
|1
|3
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|9
|546
|6
|2
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|11
|660
|6
|4
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|390
|5
|1
|0
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|11
|629
|5
|5
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|6
|352
|5
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|392
|5
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|8
|484
|12
|235
|0.949
|7
|0
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|10
|602
|17
|285
|0.94
|7
|3
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|8
|431
|16
|262
|0.939
|3
|2
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|5
|303
|9
|145
|0.938
|4
|1
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|390
|14
|209
|0.933
|5
|1
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|9
|508
|18
|262
|0.931
|5
|3
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|4
|212
|8
|113
|0.929
|1
|3
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|392
|14
|198
|0.929
|5
|2
|0
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|9
|546
|19
|265
|0.928
|6
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|11
|630
|27
|369
|0.927
|6
|5
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|12
|694
|29
|391
|0.926
|6
|6
|0
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|5
|260
|10
|136
|0.926
|3
|0
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|10
|608
|21
|274
|0.923
|8
|0
|2
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|11
|616
|24
|309
|0.922
|4
|5
|1
|Anders Nilsson
|Ottawa
|6
|327
|17
|219
|0.922
|2
|3
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|13
|740
|31
|389
|0.92
|8
|3
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|4
|242
|11
|136
|0.919
|2
|2
|0
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|6
|335
|13
|160
|0.919
|3
|3
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|10
|604
|27
|328
|0.918
|6
|2
|2
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|8
|463
|19
|230
|0.917
|5
|1
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|9
|546
|2
|6
|2
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|9
|515
|2
|7
|1
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|8
|484
|2
|7
|0
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|10
|608
|2
|8
|0
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|13
|774
|2
|7
|4
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|8
|450
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|12
|642
|1
|6
|2
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|13
|740
|1
|8
|3
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|6
|361
|1
|4
|1
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|8
|390
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|11
|630
|1
|6
|5
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|10
|602
|1
|7
|3
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|12
|687
|1
|7
|3
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|11
|660
|1
|6
|4
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|9
|508
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|7
|361
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|6
|365
|1
|3
|2
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|392
|1
|5
|2
|0
