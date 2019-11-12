https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14827324.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|16
|1.88
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|6
|362
|12
|1.99
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|10
|603
|20
|1.99
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|12
|718
|24
|2.0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|582
|21
|2.16
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|12
|676
|25
|2.22
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|10
|567
|21
|2.22
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|4
|212
|8
|2.25
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|14
|816
|31
|2.28
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|5
|260
|10
|2.31
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|32
|2.35
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|18
|2.37
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|14
|853
|34
|2.39
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|24
|2.39
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|7
|395
|16
|2.42
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|7
|416
|17
|2.45
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|635
|26
|2.46
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|12
|728
|30
|2.47
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|36
|2.51
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|12
|693
|29
|2.51
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|14
|846
|9
|2
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|14
|853
|9
|2
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|9
|4
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|9
|3
|1
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|16
|961
|9
|4
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|14
|816
|8
|5
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|13
|738
|8
|1
|3
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|12
|693
|8
|3
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|14
|840
|8
|4
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|635
|8
|1
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|7
|1
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|582
|7
|1
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|12
|718
|7
|5
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|10
|603
|7
|2
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|14
|760
|6
|3
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|14
|813
|6
|8
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|11
|664
|6
|3
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|11
|575
|6
|3
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|6
|3
|1
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|14
|805
|6
|7
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|16
|275
|0.942
|7
|1
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|10
|550
|23
|350
|0.934
|4
|3
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|6
|362
|12
|179
|0.933
|4
|2
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|14
|816
|31
|462
|0.933
|8
|5
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|10
|603
|20
|297
|0.933
|7
|2
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|12
|718
|24
|342
|0.93
|7
|5
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|4
|212
|8
|113
|0.929
|1
|3
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|12
|676
|25
|346
|0.928
|5
|5
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|582
|21
|292
|0.928
|7
|1
|1
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|5
|260
|10
|136
|0.926
|3
|0
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|10
|567
|21
|285
|0.926
|5
|4
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|18
|237
|0.924
|5
|2
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|14
|853
|34
|436
|0.922
|9
|2
|3
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|24
|305
|0.921
|6
|3
|1
|Anders Nilsson
|Ottawa
|9
|482
|24
|305
|0.921
|4
|4
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|36
|452
|0.92
|9
|4
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|7
|426
|19
|233
|0.918
|4
|1
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|12
|728
|30
|366
|0.918
|5
|4
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|14
|846
|37
|438
|0.916
|9
|2
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|32
|379
|0.916
|9
|3
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|12
|693
|2
|8
|3
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|10
|603
|2
|7
|2
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|11
|635
|2
|8
|1
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|16
|961
|2
|9
|4
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|11
|635
|1
|5
|3
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|14
|760
|1
|6
|3
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|1
|9
|4
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|7
|426
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|11
|575
|1
|6
|3
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|14
|816
|1
|8
|5
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|582
|1
|7
|1
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|12
|718
|1
|7
|5
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|14
|815
|1
|9
|3
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|14
|840
|1
|8
|4
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|10
|567
|1
|5
|4
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|9
|441
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|7
|423
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|1
|5
|2
|1
