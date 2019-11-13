https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14830763.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|16
|1.88
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|13
|782
|26
|1.99
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|7
|421
|15
|2.13
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|582
|21
|2.16
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|11
|668
|24
|2.16
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|12
|676
|25
|2.22
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|4
|212
|8
|2.25
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|15
|918
|36
|2.35
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|18
|2.37
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|24
|2.39
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|15
|878
|35
|2.39
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|15
|876
|35
|2.4
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|7
|395
|16
|2.42
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|7
|416
|17
|2.45
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|12
|728
|30
|2.47
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|36
|2.51
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|10
|550
|23
|2.51
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|12
|693
|29
|2.51
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|11
|627
|27
|2.58
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|12
|692
|30
|2.6
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|14
|846
|9
|2
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|15
|918
|9
|2
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|9
|4
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|15
|878
|9
|3
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|15
|904
|9
|4
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|16
|961
|9
|4
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|15
|876
|8
|6
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|13
|738
|8
|1
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|13
|782
|8
|5
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|12
|693
|8
|3
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|12
|692
|8
|2
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|7
|1
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|582
|7
|1
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|11
|668
|7
|2
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|15
|800
|6
|3
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|14
|813
|6
|8
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|11
|664
|6
|3
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|11
|575
|6
|3
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|15
|840
|6
|7
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|10
|598
|6
|4
|0
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Adam Werner
|Colorado
|1
|59
|0
|40
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|510
|16
|275
|0.942
|7
|1
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|10
|550
|23
|350
|0.934
|4
|3
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|7
|421
|15
|216
|0.931
|5
|2
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|13
|782
|26
|377
|0.931
|8
|5
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|4
|212
|8
|113
|0.929
|1
|3
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|12
|676
|25
|346
|0.928
|5
|5
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|15
|876
|35
|487
|0.928
|8
|6
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|582
|21
|292
|0.928
|7
|1
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|11
|668
|24
|326
|0.926
|7
|2
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|18
|237
|0.924
|5
|2
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|15
|918
|36
|458
|0.921
|9
|2
|4
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|24
|305
|0.921
|6
|3
|1
|Anders Nilsson
|Ottawa
|9
|482
|24
|305
|0.921
|4
|4
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|36
|452
|0.92
|9
|4
|1
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|6
|322
|14
|172
|0.919
|3
|0
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|7
|426
|19
|233
|0.918
|4
|1
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|12
|728
|30
|366
|0.918
|5
|4
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|439
|20
|240
|0.917
|4
|3
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|15
|904
|40
|477
|0.916
|9
|4
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|10
|602
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|12
|693
|2
|8
|3
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|11
|668
|2
|7
|2
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|12
|692
|2
|8
|2
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|16
|961
|2
|9
|4
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|11
|635
|1
|5
|3
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|15
|800
|1
|6
|3
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|15
|858
|1
|9
|4
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|7
|426
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|11
|575
|1
|6
|3
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|15
|876
|1
|8
|6
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|10
|582
|1
|7
|1
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|13
|782
|1
|8
|5
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|15
|878
|1
|9
|3
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|15
|904
|1
|9
|4
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|11
|627
|1
|5
|5
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|9
|441
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|7
|423
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|455
|1
|5
|2
|1
