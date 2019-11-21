https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-14851138.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|14
|842
|26
|1.85
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|574
|19
|1.98
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|5
|272
|9
|1.99
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|13
|787
|27
|2.06
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|819
|30
|2.2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|17
|1036
|40
|2.31
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|9
|493
|19
|2.31
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|996
|39
|2.35
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|12
|703
|28
|2.39
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|18
|1037
|43
|2.49
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|8
|479
|20
|2.5
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|12
|667
|28
|2.51
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|17
|999
|42
|2.52
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|686
|29
|2.53
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|8
|491
|21
|2.57
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|14
|815
|35
|2.57
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|6
|322
|14
|2.61
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|10
|501
|22
|2.63
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|8
|475
|21
|2.65
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|8
|490
|22
|2.69
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|18
|1037
|11
|5
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|17
|985
|11
|2
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|17
|1036
|10
|3
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|996
|10
|6
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|14
|815
|10
|3
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|18
|1085
|10
|5
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|17
|1022
|9
|5
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|14
|842
|9
|5
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|17
|999
|9
|4
|3
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|13
|787
|9
|2
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|18
|1078
|9
|6
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|18
|978
|8
|4
|4
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|574
|8
|1
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|18
|1025
|8
|8
|1
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|16
|929
|8
|7
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|12
|703
|8
|1
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|724
|8
|3
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|15
|875
|7
|5
|3
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|12
|724
|7
|3
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|577
|7
|2
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|574
|19
|306
|0.938
|8
|1
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|5
|272
|9
|146
|0.938
|2
|3
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|14
|842
|26
|414
|0.937
|9
|5
|0
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|12
|667
|28
|423
|0.934
|5
|4
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|996
|39
|560
|0.93
|10
|6
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|13
|787
|27
|383
|0.93
|9
|2
|2
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|819
|30
|419
|0.928
|7
|5
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|8
|491
|21
|277
|0.924
|4
|1
|3
|Anders Nilsson
|Ottawa
|11
|602
|28
|370
|0.924
|6
|4
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|12
|703
|28
|363
|0.923
|8
|1
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|8
|490
|22
|281
|0.922
|4
|2
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|18
|1037
|43
|545
|0.921
|11
|5
|1
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|9
|493
|19
|242
|0.921
|5
|3
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|17
|1036
|40
|500
|0.92
|10
|3
|4
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|6
|322
|14
|172
|0.919
|3
|0
|2
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|12
|724
|33
|399
|0.917
|7
|3
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|8
|479
|20
|239
|0.916
|5
|2
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|7
|362
|17
|201
|0.915
|4
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|686
|29
|343
|0.915
|6
|5
|1
|Adam Werner
|Colorado
|2
|87
|5
|58
|0.914
|1
|1
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|18
|1037
|2
|11
|5
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|12
|724
|2
|6
|4
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|14
|842
|2
|9
|5
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|14
|815
|2
|10
|3
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|13
|787
|2
|9
|2
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|724
|2
|8
|3
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|18
|1078
|2
|9
|6
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey
|15
|875
|1
|7
|5
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|18
|978
|1
|8
|4
|4
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|8
|491
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|14
|727
|1
|6
|5
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|996
|1
|10
|6
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|12
|703
|1
|8
|1
|2
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|17
|999
|1
|9
|4
|3
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|18
|1085
|1
|10
|5
|3
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|8
|490
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|12
|686
|1
|6
|5
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|10
|501
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|9
|541
|1
|4
|4
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|577
|1
|7
|2
|1
View Comments