Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|2
|118
|3
|1.53
|Marcus Hogberg
|Ottawa
|2
|98
|3
|1.82
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|11
|595
|18
|1.82
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|20
|1217
|39
|1.92
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|2
|120
|4
|2.0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|672
|24
|2.14
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|18
|1090
|39
|2.14
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|771
|28
|2.18
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|20
|1124
|41
|2.19
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|23
|1306
|48
|2.2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|22
|1332
|51
|2.3
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|8
|485
|19
|2.35
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|18
|971
|38
|2.35
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|868
|34
|2.35
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|12
|677
|27
|2.39
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|10
|595
|24
|2.42
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|10
|519
|21
|2.43
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|11
|667
|28
|2.52
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|18
|1020
|43
|2.53
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1159
|49
|2.54
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|22
|1293
|15
|2
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|23
|1306
|14
|7
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|23
|1381
|13
|7
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|22
|1332
|13
|5
|4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|18
|1090
|13
|2
|3
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|24
|1447
|13
|7
|4
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|23
|1309
|12
|9
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|20
|1217
|12
|6
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|19
|1116
|12
|6
|1
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|24
|1402
|12
|9
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1159
|11
|6
|2
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|22
|1283
|11
|10
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|18
|1020
|11
|3
|2
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|20
|1124
|10
|6
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|771
|10
|3
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|17
|981
|10
|5
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1135
|10
|8
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|21
|1156
|9
|6
|4
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|20
|1161
|9
|5
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|868
|9
|3
|2
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|2
|120
|4
|80
|0.95
|2
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|11
|595
|18
|315
|0.943
|7
|4
|0
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|2
|118
|3
|52
|0.942
|1
|1
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|20
|1217
|39
|620
|0.937
|12
|6
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|672
|24
|366
|0.934
|7
|1
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|23
|1306
|48
|724
|0.934
|14
|7
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|771
|28
|403
|0.931
|10
|3
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|20
|1124
|41
|579
|0.929
|10
|6
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|15
|819
|37
|518
|0.929
|6
|5
|3
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|18
|1090
|39
|551
|0.929
|13
|2
|3
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|10
|519
|21
|289
|0.927
|6
|2
|0
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|8
|485
|19
|258
|0.926
|5
|1
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|11
|667
|28
|380
|0.926
|5
|4
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|22
|1332
|51
|681
|0.925
|13
|5
|4
|Marcus Hogberg
|Ottawa
|2
|98
|3
|40
|0.925
|0
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|868
|34
|444
|0.923
|9
|3
|2
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|12
|677
|27
|348
|0.922
|6
|5
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|18
|1020
|43
|541
|0.921
|11
|3
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1159
|49
|605
|0.919
|11
|6
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|704
|34
|422
|0.919
|7
|5
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|16
|885
|3
|9
|4
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1159
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|11
|672
|2
|7
|1
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|23
|1306
|2
|14
|7
|2
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|14
|843
|2
|6
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|11
|595
|2
|7
|4
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|20
|1217
|2
|12
|6
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|19
|1116
|2
|12
|6
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|18
|1090
|2
|13
|2
|3
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|24
|1447
|2
|13
|7
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|23
|1381
|1
|13
|7
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|704
|1
|7
|5
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|21
|1236
|1
|8
|11
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|18
|971
|1
|9
|5
|3
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|22
|1283
|1
|11
|10
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|20
|1161
|1
|9
|5
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|24
|1402
|1
|12
|9
|3
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|11
|667
|1
|5
|4
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|15
|897
|1
|7
|6
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|868
|1
|9
|3
|2
