Goaltenders Goals Against Record
THROUGH DECEMBER 31
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|18
|1022
|32
|1.88
|Charlie Lindgren
|Montreal
|1
|58
|2
|2.03
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|55
|2.17
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|13
|769
|28
|2.18
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|17
|1036
|38
|2.2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|4
|238
|9
|2.27
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|14
|815
|31
|2.28
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|16
|892
|34
|2.29
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|24
|1454
|56
|2.31
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|27
|1513
|59
|2.34
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|29
|1708
|68
|2.39
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|17
|922
|37
|2.41
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|27
|1444
|58
|2.41
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1309
|53
|2.43
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|78
|2.49
|Cayden Primeau
|Montreal
|2
|119
|5
|2.52
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|999
|43
|2.58
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1826
|79
|2.59
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|27
|1617
|71
|2.63
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|32
|1916
|85
|2.66
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|32
|1916
|20
|8
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|29
|1708
|19
|6
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1826
|18
|11
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|29
|1665
|17
|7
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|17
|10
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|32
|1880
|17
|10
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1679
|17
|9
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|28
|1638
|16
|8
|3
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|26
|1527
|16
|8
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|32
|1878
|16
|13
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|15
|8
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|24
|1454
|15
|4
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|31
|1749
|14
|11
|4
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|26
|1472
|14
|8
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1309
|14
|3
|3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|27
|1513
|13
|9
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|30
|1704
|13
|10
|5
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|27
|1444
|13
|8
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|18
|1022
|13
|5
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|30
|1704
|13
|15
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|27
|1617
|13
|11
|3
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|23
|1252
|13
|7
|3
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1826
|79
|936
|.922
|18
|11
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|32
|1916
|85
|916
|.915
|20
|8
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|32
|1880
|87
|907
|.912
|17
|10
|5
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|32
|1878
|95
|865
|.901
|16
|13
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|30
|1787
|86
|851
|.908
|12
|15
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|31
|1749
|96
|833
|.897
|14
|11
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|78
|823
|.913
|17
|10
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|27
|1617
|71
|808
|.919
|13
|11
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|29
|1708
|68
|788
|.921
|19
|6
|4
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|30
|1704
|81
|787
|.907
|13
|10
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|28
|1679
|81
|782
|.906
|17
|9
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|24
|1338
|62
|778
|.926
|12
|6
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|28
|1638
|74
|772
|.913
|16
|8
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|29
|1665
|83
|764
|.902
|17
|7
|4
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|30
|1704
|89
|739
|.893
|13
|15
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|27
|1513
|59
|733
|.926
|13
|9
|3
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|26
|1472
|70
|723
|.912
|14
|8
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|25
|1491
|72
|721
|.909
|11
|11
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|55
|717
|.929
|15
|8
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|28
|1671
|85
|716
|.894
|11
|15
|2
___
|Player
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|17
|1036
|3
|9
|3
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|33
|1826
|3
|18
|11
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|18
|1022
|3
|13
|5
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|23
|1252
|3
|13
|7
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|28
|1638
|2
|16
|8
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|1039
|2
|10
|8
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|16
|965
|2
|6
|6
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|2
|17
|10
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|2
|15
|8
|2
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|26
|1527
|2
|16
|8
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|24
|1454
|2
|15
|4
|5
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|16
|869
|2
|8
|6
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|32
|1880
|2
|17
|10
|5
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|13
|769
|1
|7
|3
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|32
|1916
|1
|20
|8
|4
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|25
|1359
|1
|8
|11
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|29
|1708
|1
|19
|6
|4
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|27
|1513
|1
|13
|9
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|30
|1704
|1
|13
|10
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|31
|1749
|1
|14
|11
|4
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|20
|1142
|1
|6
|11
|2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|4
|238
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|20
|1058
|1
|7
|10
|2
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|30
|1787
|1
|12
|15
|3
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|27
|1444
|1
|13
|8
|3
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|26
|1472
|1
|14
|8
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|27
|1617
|1
|13
|11
|3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|23
|1337
|1
|11
|6
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|32
|1878
|1
|16
|13
|3
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|18
|984
|1
|7
|8
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|20
|1056
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|20
|1093
|1
|9
|6
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|25
|1491
|1
|11
|11
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1309
|1
|14
|3
|3
