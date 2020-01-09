THROUGH JANUARY 8

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Adin Hill Arizona 3 118 4 2.03
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1203 41 2.04
Anton Khudobin Dallas 18 1012 36 2.13
Chris Driedger Florida 7 389 14 2.16
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1093 41 2.25
Ilya Samsonov Washington 16 935 35 2.25
Tuukka Rask Boston 26 1575 60 2.29
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 27 1486 57 2.3
Pavel Francouz Colorado 18 981 38 2.32
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 61 2.33
Jake Allen St. Louis 15 838 33 2.36
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 2.52
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 31 1823 77 2.53
Carter Hart Philadelphia 30 1578 68 2.58
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 20 1063 46 2.59
Cam Talbot Calgary 14 778 34 2.62
Antti Raanta Arizona 20 1084 48 2.66
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 37 2053 92 2.69

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Player Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 35 2060 21 8 5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 31 1823 20 7 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 37 2053 20 12 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 31 1859 20 9 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1818 18 9 3
Braden Holtby Washington 31 1785 18 8 4
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 18 10 5
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 17 10 4
Petr Mrazek Carolina 28 1644 16 10 2
Carey Price Montreal 35 2056 16 15 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 26 1575 16 4 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1835 15 12 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 15 8 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 30 1774 15 12 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 27 1486 15 5 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 14 9 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 33 1885 14 11 6
Carter Hart Philadelphia 30 1578 14 10 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1203 14 6 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 14 8 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 26 1429 14 9 3

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Player Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 37 2053 92 1043 .919 20 12 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 35 2060 94 1002 .914 21 8 5
Carey Price Montreal 35 2056 103 944 .902 16 15 4
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 91 937 .911 18 10 5
John Gibson Anaheim 32 1911 94 903 .906 13 16 3
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 30 1774 83 887 .914 15 12 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 33 1885 90 882 .907 14 11 6
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 31 1859 85 869 .911 20 9 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1835 102 865 .895 15 12 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 31 1823 77 849 .917 20 7 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1818 86 845 .908 18 9 3
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 823 .913 17 10 4
Braden Holtby Washington 31 1785 89 813 .901 18 8 4
Robin Lehner Chicago 25 1397 68 808 .922 12 7 4
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 27 1612 76 778 .911 13 11 3
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 30 1788 90 766 .895 11 17 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 61 764 .926 14 9 3
Martin Jones San Jose 31 1766 94 763 .890 13 15 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 26 1575 60 732 .924 16 4 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 70 723 .912 14 8 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Player Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jaroslav Halak Boston 18 1093 3 9 4 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 37 2053 3 20 12 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 21 1203 3 14 6 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 26 1429 3 14 9 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 31 1818 2 18 9 3
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 20 1097 2 10 9 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 16 965 2 6 6 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 2 17 10 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 28 1644 2 16 10 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 26 1575 2 16 4 6
James Reimer Carolina 17 931 2 9 6 0
David Rittich Calgary 33 1944 2 18 10 5
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 27 1486 2 15 5 3
Jake Allen St. Louis 15 838 1 7 3 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 35 2060 1 21 8 5
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 27 1478 1 9 12 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 31 1823 1 20 7 4
Ben Bishop Dallas 28 1573 1 14 9 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 33 1885 1 14 11 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 33 1835 1 15 12 4
Corey Crawford Chicago 22 1260 1 7 12 2
Chris Driedger Florida 7 389 1 4 2 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 21 1120 1 8 10 2
John Gibson Anaheim 32 1911 1 13 16 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 30 1578 1 14 10 3
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 11 587 1 3 6 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 26 1472 1 14 8 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 30 1774 1 15 12 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 24 1399 1 12 6 4
Carey Price Montreal 35 2056 1 16 15 4
Antti Raanta Arizona 20 1084 1 9 8 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 23 1237 1 9 9 3
Alex Stalock Minnesota 21 1158 1 9 6 3
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 27 1612 1 13 11 3