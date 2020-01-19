https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/HAWAII-70-UC-SANTA-BARBARA-63-14987540.php
HAWAII 70, UC SANTA BARBARA 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SANTA BARBARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|36
|1-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|3
|McLaughlin
|34
|5-9
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|14
|Ramsey
|32
|1-4
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Heidegger
|29
|8-15
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|21
|Cyrus
|24
|1-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Idehen
|22
|1-1
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Sow
|18
|4-7
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|4
|9
|Toure
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nagle
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|19-22
|2-21
|3
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .447, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Freeman 1-4, Heidegger 1-5, Ramsey 0-1, Cyrus 0-2, McLaughlin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Idehen).
Turnovers: 8 (Sow 3, McLaughlin 2, Ramsey 2, Cyrus).
Steals: 6 (Ramsey 2, Cyrus, Freeman, McLaughlin, Sow).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAWAII
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stansberry
|40
|1-6
|4-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|6
|Buggs
|39
|5-8
|1-2
|1-4
|12
|1
|12
|Webster
|31
|4-10
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|11
|Raimo
|25
|4-9
|1-4
|4-7
|2
|4
|10
|Carper
|23
|4-6
|0-3
|1-7
|1
|2
|8
|Hemsley
|15
|4-5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|10
|Avea
|10
|1-3
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Colina
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Hulland
|7
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|11-19
|9-30
|17
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .491, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Hulland 2-3, Webster 2-5, Buggs 1-2, Hemsley 1-2, Raimo 1-2, Avea 0-1, Colina 0-1, Stansberry 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Raimo 4, Buggs 2, Colina 2, Hulland 2, Stansberry).
Steals: 4 (Buggs 2, Carper 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Santa Barbara
|35
|28
|—
|63
|Hawaii
|33
|37
|—
|70
A_5,614 (10,300).
View Comments