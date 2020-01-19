FG FT Reb
UC SANTA BARBARA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Freeman 36 1-6 0-0 0-5 1 1 3
McLaughlin 34 5-9 4-4 0-4 1 2 14
Ramsey 32 1-4 4-4 0-3 0 2 6
Heidegger 29 8-15 4-4 0-1 1 4 21
Cyrus 24 1-5 2-2 0-0 0 2 4
Idehen 22 1-1 4-6 1-3 0 2 6
Sow 18 4-7 1-2 0-4 0 4 9
Toure 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Nagle 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 21-47 19-22 2-21 3 19 63

Percentages: FG .447, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Freeman 1-4, Heidegger 1-5, Ramsey 0-1, Cyrus 0-2, McLaughlin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Idehen).

Turnovers: 8 (Sow 3, McLaughlin 2, Ramsey 2, Cyrus).

Steals: 6 (Ramsey 2, Cyrus, Freeman, McLaughlin, Sow).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HAWAII Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stansberry 40 1-6 4-4 1-5 2 3 6
Buggs 39 5-8 1-2 1-4 12 1 12
Webster 31 4-10 1-2 0-1 0 0 11
Raimo 25 4-9 1-4 4-7 2 4 10
Carper 23 4-6 0-3 1-7 1 2 8
Hemsley 15 4-5 1-1 1-1 0 1 10
Avea 10 1-3 3-3 0-1 0 3 5
Colina 10 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Hulland 7 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 6
Totals 200 26-53 11-19 9-30 17 19 70

Percentages: FG .491, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Hulland 2-3, Webster 2-5, Buggs 1-2, Hemsley 1-2, Raimo 1-2, Avea 0-1, Colina 0-1, Stansberry 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Raimo 4, Buggs 2, Colina 2, Hulland 2, Stansberry).

Steals: 4 (Buggs 2, Carper 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Santa Barbara 35 28 63
Hawaii 33 37 70

A_5,614 (10,300).