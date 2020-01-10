FG FT Reb
HAWAII Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stansberry 38 10-15 3-4 0-2 0 0 25
Avea 35 4-9 2-4 0-3 2 2 11
Buggs 35 6-16 2-2 0-6 4 3 17
Raimo 35 2-9 1-1 4-8 2 4 5
Carper 21 1-2 0-0 2-7 1 5 2
da Silva 19 5-9 0-1 4-10 0 4 10
Webster 13 2-4 0-0 0-0 3 2 5
Nedd 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
Totals 200 30-64 8-12 10-36 14 20 75

Percentages: FG .469, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Buggs 3-6, Stansberry 2-5, Avea 1-2, Webster 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Buggs 4, Raimo 4, Carper 2, Avea, Stansberry).

Steals: 4 (Buggs, Carper, Raimo, da Silva).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CAL ST.-FULLERTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Awosika 39 7-13 8-11 1-4 5 0 22
Clare 39 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 3 5
Rowe 36 5-12 5-7 0-9 0 2 16
Lee 30 3-6 2-4 3-12 1 2 8
Kamga 29 5-9 0-1 1-3 1 5 12
San Antonio 12 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Arnold 10 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Wang 5 2-4 0-0 2-2 0 1 4
Totals 200 25-53 15-23 7-32 7 16 69

Percentages: FG .472, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Kamga 2-3, Clare 1-4, Rowe 1-5, Arnold 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Lee 3, Awosika, Kamga, Rowe, San Antonio).

Turnovers: 12 (Kamga 4, Lee 3, Rowe 2, Awosika, Clare, San Antonio).

Steals: 3 (Awosika, Clare, Rowe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hawaii 36 39 75
Cal St.-Fullerton 31 38 69

A_693 (4,000).