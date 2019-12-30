HOFSTRA 75, TOWSON 67
Buie 9-14 11-15 35, Burgess 1-1 0-0 2, Coburn 6-12 0-1 14, Kante 4-5 1-2 9, Pemberton 1-7 2-4 4, Ray 3-11 3-4 9, Schutte 1-4 0-0 2, Trueheart 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 17-26 75.
Betrand 7-16 1-3 17, Dottin 0-3 0-0 0, Fobbs 2-8 2-2 6, Gray 4-7 2-2 10, J.Gibson 3-10 2-2 9, Sanders 5-8 0-1 10, Timberlake 5-9 0-0 12, Tunstall 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-64 7-10 67.
Halftime_Towson 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 8-20 (Buie 6-7, Coburn 2-5, Trueheart 0-1, Ray 0-3, Pemberton 0-4), Towson 6-19 (Betrand 2-4, Timberlake 2-5, Tunstall 1-1, J.Gibson 1-4, Dottin 0-1, Gray 0-1, Fobbs 0-3). Fouled Out_Fobbs. Rebounds_Hofstra 32 (Buie, Coburn, Trueheart 6), Towson 39 (Fobbs, Gray, Timberlake 7). Assists_Hofstra 13 (Buie 6), Towson 10 (Dottin, Gray 3). Total Fouls_Hofstra 14, Towson 18.