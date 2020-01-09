Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68
Ellison 11-20 4-4 26, Carter 6-11 2-2 17, Marks 3-8 1-3 7, Flowers 3-10 2-2 9, Stafl 3-4 3-4 9, D.Mitchell 2-5 0-0 6, Boxus 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 30-60 12-15 80.
Noel 5-11 6-6 19, Gantz 3-5 0-0 6, Owens 1-9 0-1 2, Lutete 11-18 0-0 26, Withers 4-4 0-0 8, R.Mitchell 0-6 0-0 0, Blunt 0-1 2-2 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Glynn 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 8-9 68.
Halftime_Hartford 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 8-19 (Carter 3-4, Boxus 2-2, D.Mitchell 2-5, Flowers 1-4, Ellison 0-1, Stafl 0-1, Marks 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 8-26 (Lutete 4-8, Noel 3-7, Thomas 1-2, Gantz 0-1, R.Mitchell 0-3, Owens 0-5). Fouled Out_Withers. Rebounds_Hartford 35 (Ellison 13), Mass.-Lowell 24 (Lutete, Withers 5). Assists_Hartford 13 (Carter 5), Mass.-Lowell 15 (Owens 6). Total Fouls_Hartford 14, Mass.-Lowell 14. A_478 (6,496).