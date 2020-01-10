https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Hawaii-75-Cal-St-Fullerton-69-14964204.php
Hawaii 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 69
Stansberry 10-15 3-4 25, Avea 4-9 2-4 11, Buggs 6-16 2-2 17, Raimo 2-9 1-1 5, Carper 1-2 0-0 2, da Silva 5-9 0-1 10, Webster 2-4 0-0 5, Nedd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 8-12 75.
Awosika 7-13 8-11 22, Clare 2-5 0-0 5, Rowe 5-12 5-7 16, Lee 3-6 2-4 8, Kamga 5-9 0-1 12, San Antonio 0-0 0-0 0, Arnold 1-4 0-0 2, Wang 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-53 15-23 69.
Halftime_Hawaii 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 7-16 (Buggs 3-6, Stansberry 2-5, Avea 1-2, Webster 1-3), Cal St.-Fullerton 4-14 (Kamga 2-3, Clare 1-4, Rowe 1-5, Arnold 0-2). Fouled Out_Carper, Kamga. Rebounds_Hawaii 36 (da Silva 10), Cal St.-Fullerton 32 (Lee 12). Assists_Hawaii 14 (Buggs 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 7 (Awosika 5). Total Fouls_Hawaii 20, Cal St.-Fullerton 16. A_693 (4,000).
