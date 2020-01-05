Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|3
|3
|0
|—
|19
|Houston
|0
|0
|8
|11
|3
|—
|22
Buf_Allen 16 pass from Brown (Hauschka kick), 11:41. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:19. Key Play: Allen 42 run.
Buf_FG Hauschka 40, 10:47. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Singletary 18 run; Allen 10 pass to McKenzie on 3rd-and-9; Allen 28 pass to Brown; Allen 10 run.
Buf_FG Hauschka 40, :04. Drive: 15 plays, 74 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: Singletary 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Allen 15 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-8; Allen 21 pass to Beasley; Allen 12 pass to Singletary; Allen 3 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-2.
Buf_FG Hauschka 38, 6:02. Drive: 8 plays, 18 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Allen 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Gore 14 run.
Hou_Watson 20 run (Watson run), 1:33. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Du.Johnson 10 run; Watson 14 pass to Hopkins; Watson 10 pass to Hopkins on 3rd-and-8.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 41, 10:55. Drive: 6 plays, 27 yards, 3:16. Key Play: Watson 20 pass to Stills.
Hou_C.Hyde 5 pass from Watson (Hopkins pass from Watson), 4:37. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Watson 41 pass to Hopkins; Watson 14 pass to Fells on 3rd-and-3.
Buf_FG Hauschka 47, :05. Drive: 11 plays, 41 yards, 1:11. Key Plays: Allen 18 run; Allen 14 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-10; Allen 10 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-10.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, 3:20. Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 5:42. Key Plays: Watson 10 pass to Hopkins; Watson 18 pass to Du.Johnson on 3rd-and-18; Watson 10 pass to Stills; Watson 34 pass to Jones.
A_0.
___
|Buf
|Hou
|FIRST DOWNS
|24
|19
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|11-21
|6-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|425
|360
|Total Plays
|81
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|172
|141
|Rushes
|30
|33
|Avg per rush
|5.7
|4.3
|NET YARDS PASSING
|253
|219
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-27
|7-28
|Gross-Yds passing
|280
|247
|Completed-Att.
|25-48
|20-25
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.0
|6.8
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-5-5
|4-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-44.8
|5-43.2
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|8
|26
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-64
|4-20
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:15
|36:25
___
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 9-92, Singletary 13-58, Gore 8-22. Houston, Watson 14-55, Hyde 16-48, D.Johnson 3-38.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 24-46-0-264, Brown 1-1-0-16, Bojorquez 0-1-0-0. Houston, Watson 20-25-0-247.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Singletary 6-76, Brown 4-50, Williams 4-49, Beasley 4-44, McKenzie 4-23, Allen 1-16, Knox 1-14, Smith 1-8. Houston, Hopkins 6-90, Stills 4-46, Fells 4-37, D.Johnson 3-30, Jones 1-34, Carter 1-5, Hyde 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Roberts 1-8. Houston, Carter 1-11.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, None. Houston, Carter 1-13, Gillaspia 1-2.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 8-4-1, Milano 8-4-0, K.Johnson 7-2-0, Murphy 4-2-2, Hyde 4-1-0, White 4-1-0, Hughes 3-1-3, Neal 2-1-1, Lawson 2-0-0, Lotulelei 2-0-0, Poyer 1-5-0, Alexander 1-1-0, Oliver 0-4-0. Houston, Roby 7-0-0, McKinney 6-4-0, Conley 6-1-0, Hargreaves 6-0-0, Cunningham 5-4-0, Reid 4-3-0, M.Adams 4-0-0, Reader 3-3-0, Mercilus 2-2-1, Blackson 2-1-0, Addae 1-1-0, Dunn 1-1-0, Scarlett 1-1-0, J.Martin 1-0-1, Watt 1-0-1, Omenihu 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, None. Houston, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Mike Wimmer.