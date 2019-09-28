Houston-L.A. Angels Runs

Astros second. Alex Bregman homers to center field. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Bemboom to Albert Pujols. Yuli Gurriel walks. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base, Andrelton Simmons to Albert Pujols.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Angels 0.

Astros eighth. Kyle Tucker lines out to shortstop, Luis Garcia to Andrelton Simmons to Albert Pujols. Jack Mayfield singles to right center field. George Springer walks. Jack Mayfield to second. Jose Altuve called out on strikes. Michael Brantley homers to center field. George Springer scores. Jack Mayfield scores. Alex Bregman flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Angels 0.