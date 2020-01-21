AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 41 37.3 438-993 .441 198-549 438-510 .859 1512 36.9
Westbrook 36 35.6 346-775 .446 39-166 178-232 .767 909 25.3
Capela 35 33.3 224-353 .635 0-0 52-92 .565 500 14.3
Gordon 18 28.9 81-236 .343 52-160 23-38 .605 237 13.2
House 36 30.4 128-299 .428 72-196 42-56 .750 370 10.3
McLemore 42 24.1 143-339 .422 107-288 36-45 .800 429 10.2
Rivers 38 22.9 106-264 .402 43-142 37-53 .698 292 7.7
Tucker 42 35.1 117-257 .455 63-170 27-34 .794 324 7.7
Clemons 24 9.2 47-109 .431 33-85 4-5 .800 131 5.5
Hartenstein 18 13.2 40-59 .678 0-3 18-26 .692 98 5.4
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 27 9.9 21-56 .375 12-36 0-1 .000 54 2.0
Frazier 3 4.7 2-5 .400 1-4 0-0 .000 5 1.7
Chandler 25 8.8 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.4
Green 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Howard 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Nene 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 42 241.2 1732-3829 .452 639-1855 867-1112 .780 4970 118.3
OPPONENTS 42 241.2 1771-3887 .456 522-1510 732-968 .756 4796 114.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 45 212 257 6.3 304 7.4 132 0 67 192 37
Westbrook 55 230 285 7.9 263 7.3 132 1 56 155 12
Capela 145 353 498 14.2 43 1.2 96 0 33 56 61
Gordon 6 29 35 1.9 21 1.2 38 0 7 22 4
House 38 103 141 3.9 43 1.2 82 0 34 33 20
McLemore 16 87 103 2.5 39 .9 90 0 28 36 10
Rivers 18 70 88 2.3 62 1.6 73 0 22 24 6
Tucker 67 233 300 7.1 59 1.4 138 0 46 50 17
Clemons 2 18 20 .8 18 .8 20 0 6 14 5
Hartenstein 25 58 83 4.6 16 .9 37 0 8 13 12
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 13 46 59 2.2 16 .6 25 0 11 8 6
Frazier 1 2 3 1.0 1 .3 2 0 0 0 0
Chandler 25 41 66 2.6 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Green 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Nene 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 467 1518 1985 47.3 905 21.5 919 1 327 631 205
OPPONENTS 458 1494 1952 46.5 1074 25.6 900 6 335 629 205