https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Houston-Rockets-Stax-15114832.php
Houston Rockets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|59
|36.8
|586-1348
|.435
|263-749
|601-695
|.865
|2036
|34.5
|Westbrook
|51
|36.0
|548-1163
|.471
|49-196
|260-335
|.776
|1405
|27.5
|Gordon
|33
|28.6
|157-423
|.371
|90-279
|74-99
|.747
|478
|14.5
|Capela
|39
|32.8
|244-388
|.629
|0-0
|55-104
|.529
|543
|13.9
|Covington
|12
|32.4
|57-133
|.429
|39-104
|9-11
|.818
|162
|13.5
|Green
|8
|19.3
|32-52
|.615
|12-27
|7-8
|.875
|83
|10.4
|House
|56
|30.3
|202-471
|.429
|112-306
|67-84
|.798
|583
|10.4
|McLemore
|62
|23.0
|207-468
|.442
|152-388
|47-62
|.758
|613
|9.9
|Rivers
|58
|23.4
|176-420
|.419
|79-226
|60-88
|.682
|491
|8.5
|Tucker
|62
|34.5
|158-366
|.432
|93-252
|37-44
|.841
|446
|7.2
|Carroll
|5
|16.0
|9-19
|.474
|4-13
|8-12
|.667
|30
|6.0
|Clemons
|28
|8.8
|50-124
|.403
|33-93
|6-7
|.857
|139
|5.0
|Hartenstein
|23
|11.6
|44-67
|.657
|0-5
|19-28
|.679
|107
|4.7
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Sefolosha
|40
|10.7
|37-90
|.411
|15-54
|3-8
|.375
|92
|2.3
|Frazier
|8
|8.3
|4-11
|.364
|2-8
|4-6
|.667
|14
|1.8
|Caboclo
|4
|4.5
|2-4
|.500
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|1.5
|Chandler
|26
|8.4
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.3
|Howard
|2
|6.5
|0-4
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|62
|241.2
|2552-5635
|.453
|962-2762
|1271-1613
|.788
|7337
|118.3
|OPPONENTS
|62
|241.2
|2616-5679
|.461
|757-2186
|1094-1439
|.760
|7083
|114.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|62
|315
|377
|6.4
|437
|7.4
|202
|0
|101
|266
|52
|Westbrook
|92
|320
|412
|8.1
|359
|7.0
|180
|2
|83
|222
|17
|Gordon
|8
|55
|63
|1.9
|51
|1.5
|67
|0
|22
|35
|12
|Capela
|168
|369
|537
|13.8
|48
|1.2
|102
|0
|33
|63
|72
|Covington
|15
|84
|99
|8.2
|15
|1.3
|40
|0
|14
|14
|29
|Green
|7
|18
|25
|3.1
|11
|1.4
|16
|0
|8
|8
|5
|House
|56
|189
|245
|4.4
|72
|1.3
|114
|0
|61
|47
|32
|McLemore
|20
|119
|139
|2.2
|53
|.9
|129
|0
|38
|46
|12
|Rivers
|25
|113
|138
|2.4
|92
|1.6
|107
|0
|41
|34
|9
|Tucker
|99
|327
|426
|6.9
|98
|1.6
|202
|0
|67
|66
|29
|Carroll
|3
|11
|14
|2.8
|7
|1.4
|7
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Clemons
|3
|20
|23
|.8
|21
|.8
|20
|0
|6
|17
|5
|Hartenstein
|29
|61
|90
|3.9
|18
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|16
|12
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Sefolosha
|21
|72
|93
|2.3
|25
|.6
|43
|0
|24
|14
|12
|Frazier
|1
|2
|3
|.4
|1
|.1
|13
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Caboclo
|2
|3
|5
|1.2
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Chandler
|25
|41
|66
|2.5
|6
|.2
|32
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Howard
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|647
|2157
|2804
|45.2
|1330
|21.5
|1339
|2
|522
|903
|317
|OPPONENTS
|691
|2230
|2921
|47.1
|1577
|25.4
|1292
|6
|485
|978
|311
