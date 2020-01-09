FG FT Reb
NORTHWESTERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kopp 38 5-12 0-0 1-5 3 4 12
Spencer 35 5-8 5-6 0-4 5 3 15
Turner 32 4-9 3-4 0-1 0 0 12
Beran 30 4-7 0-0 1-5 0 5 8
Young 28 5-8 0-0 2-7 3 3 10
Nance 18 1-9 0-0 1-3 2 4 3
Jones 14 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Greer 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 25-56 8-10 5-26 13 23 62

Percentages: FG .446, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Kopp 2-3, Turner 1-3, Nance 1-6, Jones 0-1, Beran 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 3, Beran).

Turnovers: 12 (Spencer 4, Beran 2, Greer, Jones, Kopp, Nance, Turner, Young).

Steals: 4 (Beran, Greer, Kopp, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson-Davis 34 7-11 7-9 4-7 1 1 21
Smith 33 7-11 3-5 4-6 1 2 18
Brunk 30 2-6 1-1 4-12 0 1 5
Durham 29 2-7 11-12 0-1 4 0 16
Green 20 0-6 1-2 0-6 2 1 1
Phinisee 18 0-2 0-0 0-2 2 4 0
Franklin 15 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Hunter 9 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Thompson 8 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Anderson 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Davis 2 0-0 0-1 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-54 23-30 14-39 11 13 66

Percentages: FG .370, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Hunter 1-2, Smith 1-2, Durham 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Phinisee 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Green 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Davis 2, Brunk, Green).

Turnovers: 14 (Smith 5, Phinisee 3, Durham 2, Jackson-Davis 2, Brunk, Franklin).

Steals: 9 (Durham 3, Smith 3, Jackson-Davis, Phinisee, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Northwestern 34 28 62
Indiana 31 35 66

A_13,751 (17,222).