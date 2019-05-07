POINTS FIELD GOAL TURNOVERS REBOUND
PER GAME PERCENTAGE PER GAME PERCENTAGES
OWN OPP. OWN OPP. OWN OPP. OFF DEF TOT
Boston 103.5 102.0 .440 .418 15.0 11.8 .159 .830 .516
Brooklyn 111.4 122.4 .420 .494 14.2 16.4 .222 .679 .433
Denver 109.1 107.7 .449 .460 10.6 10.6 .274 .743 .501
Detroit 98.0 121.8 .388 .510 10.5 14.5 .198 .764 .442
Golden State 119.5 113.5 .488 .449 13.7 15.4 .249 .764 .514
Houston 109.1 104.1 .443 .430 15.6 14.1 .225 .754 .497
Indiana 91.8 99.3 .401 .444 12.0 16.0 .166 .811 .457
L.A. Clippers 114.7 124.5 .447 .502 15.0 14.3 .219 .745 .466
Milwaukee 117.0 102.9 .471 .410 13.0 12.2 .202 .832 .532
Oklahoma City 105.2 111.0 .440 .447 15.2 14.4 .227 .757 .488
Orlando 92.0 106.4 .388 .479 15.6 12.2 .203 .828 .493
Philadelphia 112.6 105.6 .465 .428 16.0 13.0 .289 .804 .559
Portland 113.0 110.0 .450 .437 14.3 14.3 .261 .720 .500
San Antonio 103.3 105.1 .463 .460 8.4 9.1 .242 .768 .506
Toronto 102.8 95.7 .461 .405 11.9 15.6 .165 .778 .483
Utah 97.8 107.0 .400 .435 15.2 15.2 .249 .805 .516

___

OVERTIME 3 PTS. 10 PTS.
GAMES OR LESS OR MORE
W L W L W L
Boston 0 0 0 0 2 2
Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3
Denver 0 1 0 1 2 2
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 4
Golden State 0 1 0 0 3 0
Houston 1 0 1 0 2 1
Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 1
L.A. Clippers 0 0 0 0 0 3
Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 6 1
Oklahoma City 0 0 0 1 1 2
Orlando 0 0 1 0 0 3
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 4 1
Portland 1 0 2 0 2 1
San Antonio 0 0 0 0 2 2
Toronto 0 0 0 1 4 1
Utah 0 0 0 1 1 2