POINTS FIELD GOAL TURNOVERS REBOUND
PER GAME PERCENTAGE PER GAME PERCENTAGES
OWN OPP. OWN OPP. OWN OPP. OFF DEF TOT
L.A. Clippers 112.0 102.0 .519 .435 14.0 15.0 .256 .791 .523
L.A. Lakers 102.0 112.0 .435 .519 15.0 14.0 .209 .744 .477
New Orleans 122.0 130.0 .422 .408 19.0 17.0 .281 .698 .482
Toronto 130.0 122.0 .408 .422 17.0 19.0 .302 .719 .518

___

OVERTIME 3 PTS. 10 PTS.
GAMES OR LESS OR MORE
W L W L W L
L.A. Clippers 0 0 0 0 1 0
L.A. Lakers 0 0 0 0 0 1
New Orleans 0 1 0 0 0 0
Toronto 1 0 0 0 0 0