https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/IndyCar-Pole-Winners-13749948.php IndyCar Pole Winners The Associated Press Published 10:36 am EDT, Monday, April 8, 2019 Through April 7 1. Will Power, 2 2. Takuma Sato, 1