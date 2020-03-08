Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
JACKSON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McKinnis 25 5-5 3-5 4-12 0 3 13
James 29 3-5 3-4 0-2 0 3 9
Ross 27 1-2 2-2 0-4 0 4 5
Wallis 31 3-9 2-4 1-3 0 4 9
Griffin 19 3-11 0-2 1-3 0 3 6
Jarrett 28 1-7 2-2 0-4 0 2 4
McClelland 17 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Spencer 14 2-5 1-2 3-7 1 2 5
Wilson 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Daniels 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Howard 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Warner 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-49 13-21 9-36 2 22 54

Percentages: FG .388, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Ross 1-1, McClelland 1-2, Wallis 1-5, Daniels 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Jarrett 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Jarrett 5, James 3, Ross 3, Griffin, McClelland, Spencer, Wallis).

Steals: 8 (Griffin 2, McKinnis 2, Ross 2, James, Wallis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Parham 24 0-5 0-1 1-7 1 4 0
Wiley 19 2-4 0-0 1-3 1 2 6
Alford 26 0-4 0-2 0-3 4 2 0
Hicks 37 6-16 2-2 0-1 1 1 15
Tucker 37 5-11 1-1 0-2 1 3 11
Williams 19 2-3 4-5 3-5 0 0 8
Miller 17 1-1 1-3 0-4 0 4 3
Johnson 11 1-4 0-1 0-0 1 3 2
Houston 8 3-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 6
Brown 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Powell 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-52 8-15 6-28 9 21 51

Percentages: FG .385, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Wiley 2-3, Hicks 1-7, Tucker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Wiley, Williams).

Turnovers: 16 (Tucker 5, Alford 2, Johnson 2, Parham 2, Hicks, Houston, Miller, Wiley, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Parham 2, Alford, Hicks, Powell, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jackson St. 17 37 54
Alabama A&M 25 26 51

A_1,291 (6,000).