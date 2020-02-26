https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/KENT-ST-74-MIAMI-OHIO-61-15084454.php
KENT ST. 74, MIAMI (OHIO) 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (OHIO)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McNamara
|15
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Grant
|14
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|4
|Jovic
|28
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|9
|Sibande
|30
|3-9
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|8
|White
|22
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Coleman-Lands
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|12
|Bowman
|25
|2-5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|7
|Lairy
|24
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|2
|7
|Ayah
|12
|3-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Totals
|200
|23-49
|4-7
|4-15
|14
|11
|61
Percentages: FG .469, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Coleman-Lands 4-7, White 2-2, Bowman 2-5, Lairy 1-1, Jovic 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Grant 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McNamara).
Turnovers: 16 (Grant 4, Sibande 4, Coleman-Lands 3, Lairy 2, McNamara 2, Jovic).
Steals: 6 (Coleman-Lands 3, Bowman 2, Lairy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENT ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Beck
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|5
|Whittington
|22
|6-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|12
|Roberts
|35
|6-11
|0-1
|0-3
|5
|2
|13
|Simons
|38
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|0
|7
|Williams
|40
|7-13
|2-3
|1-5
|3
|3
|17
|Pippen
|25
|5-6
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|16
|Williamson
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Peterson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-54
|6-8
|6-26
|17
|15
|74
Percentages: FG .574, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Pippen 2-3, T.Beck 1-2, Roberts 1-4, Simons 1-5, Williams 1-5, Williamson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Simons).
Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 7, T.Beck 3, Pippen 2, Williams 2, Whittington).
Steals: 8 (T.Beck 3, Simons 2, Williams 2, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Miami (Ohio)
|31
|30
|—
|61
|Kent St.
|38
|36
|—
|74
A_2,180 (6,327).
