FG FT Reb
KANSAS (14-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
de Carvalho 29 4-9 6-6 0-2 1 3 16
Stephens 26 3-6 5-6 1-11 1 3 11
Merriweather 16 0-2 0-2 1-3 0 1 0
Franklin 27 6-12 1-1 0-2 1 4 15
Thomas 34 5-14 9-10 1-3 1 3 21
Helgren 23 2-2 0-2 5-8 1 5 4
Kersgieter 26 4-9 0-0 3-5 1 2 10
Mitchell 14 3-5 0-0 0-3 0 2 6
Ramalho 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-59 21-27 14-44 6 24 83

Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (de Carvalho 2-6, Franklin 2-3, Thomas 2-5, Kersgieter 2-5)

Blocked Shots: 3 (de Carvalho 1, Kersgieter 1, Mitchell 1)

Turnovers: 26 (Mitchell 10, Franklin 6, Stephens 4, de Carvalho 2, Kersgieter 2, Merriweather 1, Helgren 1)

Steals: 10 (Stephens 4, Thomas 2, Kersgieter 2, de Carvalho 1, Mitchell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA (12-15) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Simpson 20 2-6 0-0 1-5 2 4 4
Gregory 37 3-11 3-5 0-3 2 3 10
Robertson 32 2-10 4-5 0-2 1 2 9
Veitenheimer 34 3-6 2-2 0-0 5 2 8
Williams 40 9-12 5-7 1-6 1 4 23
Lampkin 15 2-3 0-0 0-2 2 3 4
Scott 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Llanusa 22 6-13 8-11 2-3 0 5 22
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-7 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 22-30 7-28 13 23 80

Percentages: FG 44.262, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Llanusa 2-5, Gregory 1-4, Robertson 1-5, Veitenheimer 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Simpson 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Williams 4, Gregory 3, Simpson 2, Robertson 2, Llanusa 2, Lampkin 1)

Steals: 15 (Veitenheimer 7, Llanusa 4, Robertson 2, Williams 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Kansas 19 23 18 23 83
Oklahoma 21 19 21 19 80

A_1,794

Officials_Gina Cross, Mark Zentz, Dee Kanter