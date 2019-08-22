Kansas City-Baltimore Runs

Orioles second. Renato Nunez walks. Jonathan Villar homers to center field. Renato Nunez scores. Pedro Severino doubles to right center field. DJ Stewart singles to shallow center field. Pedro Severino to third. Stevie Wilkerson doubles to deep left center field. Pedro Severino scores. Richie Martin hit by pitch. Hanser Alberto walks. Richie Martin to second. Stevie Wilkerson to third. Trey Mancini grounds out to shortstop. Hanser Alberto out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 3, Royals 0.

Royals third. Whit Merrifield homers to center field. Jorge Soler grounds out to third base, Hanser Alberto to Trey Mancini. Hunter Dozier called out on strikes. Alex Gordon singles to center field. Cheslor Cuthbert lines out to left field to Anthony Santander.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Royals 1.

Orioles fifth. Trey Mancini grounds out to first base to Ryan O'Hearn. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Renato Nunez homers to center field. Jonathan Villar singles to third base. Pedro Severino grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Montgomery to Ryan O'Hearn. Jonathan Villar to second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Royals 1.

Orioles sixth. DJ Stewart walks. Stevie Wilkerson flies out to right center field to Hunter Dozier. Richie Martin singles to center field. DJ Stewart to second. Hanser Alberto homers to center field. Richie Martin scores. DJ Stewart scores. Trey Mancini grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Ryan O'Hearn. Anthony Santander flies out to deep right center field to Brett Phillips.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 8, Royals 1.