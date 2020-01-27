Kansas City Chiefs Franchise
|Draft
2005 — P Dustin Colquitt, 3rd.
2013 — OT Eric Fisher, 1st; TE Travis Kelce, 3rd-A.
2014 — G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif 6th-B.
2016 — DT Chris Jones, 2nd; WR Demarcus Robinson, 4th-C; WR Tyreek Hill, 5th-B.
2017 — QB Patrick Mahomes, 1st; DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, 2nd.
2018 — CB Bashaud Breeland, 2nd; DT Derrick Nnadi, 3rd-A; LB Dorian O'Daniel, 3rd-B; S Armani Watts, 4th.
2019 — WR Mecole Hardman, 2nd-A; DT Khalen Saunders, dt, 3rd; CB Rashad Fenton, cb, 6th-A; RB Darwin Thompson, rb, 6th-B; G Nick Allegretti, g, 7th.
|Free Agents
2014 — S Daniel Sorensen
2015 — LS James Winchester
2017 — K Harrison Butker; G Andrew Wylie
2018 — QB Chad Henne; WR Byron Pringle; WR Sammy Watkins; G Ryan Hunter; LB Ben Niemann; TE Deon Yelder
2019 — TE Blake Bell; QB Matt Moore; OT Jackson Barton; DT Mike Pennel; G Stefen Wisniewski; CB Morris Claiborne; DB Alex Brown; LB Demone Harris; RB LeSean McCoy
|Trade
2013 — FB Anthony Sherman (Arizona)
2017 — LB Reggie Ragland (Buffalo); OT Cam Erving (Cleveland)
2018 — S Jordan Lucas (Miami); CB Kendall Fuller (Washington); CB Charvarius Ward (Dallas)
2019 — LB Darron Lee (N.Y. Jets); DE Frank Clark (Seattle)
|Waivers
2018 — C Austin Reiter (Cleveland)
2019 — DE Terrell Suggs (Arizona)
|Restricted Free Agents
2018 — DT Xavier Williams (Arizona)
|Unrestricted Free Agents
2016 — OT Mitchell Schwartz (Cleveland)
2018 — RB Damien Williams (Miami); LB Anthony Hitchens (Dallas)
2019 — S Tyrann Mathieu (Houston); LB Damien Wilson (Dallas)