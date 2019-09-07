Kansas City-Miami Runs

Royals third. Meibrys Viloria singles to right field. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging. Jorge Lopez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Starlin Castro to Neil Walker. Meibrys Viloria to second. Whit Merrifield singles to shallow right field. Meibrys Viloria scores. Adalberto Mondesi strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Marlins 0.

Royals seventh. Alex Gordon singles to shortstop. Ryan O'Hearn doubles to deep left field. Alex Gordon scores. Meibrys Viloria flies out to deep left field to Austin Dean. Ryan O'Hearn to third. Brett Phillips grounds out to first base to Neil Walker. Ryan McBroom pinch-hitting for Jorge Lopez. Ryan McBroom walks. Whit Merrifield grounds out to second base, Isan Diaz to Neil Walker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 2, Marlins 0.

Royals eighth. Adalberto Mondesi strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler grounds out to shortstop, Jon Berti to Neil Walker. Hunter Dozier homers to center field. Alex Gordon walks. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Marlins 0.