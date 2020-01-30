Kansas St. 69, Kansas 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (9-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beard
|17
|1-6
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|2
|Williams
|39
|3-9
|10-10
|3-13
|3
|0
|17
|Lee
|35
|8-15
|1-1
|6-12
|2
|3
|17
|Carr
|31
|7-15
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|20
|Harris
|31
|2-10
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|7
|Macke
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Ebert
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrich
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Simmons
|26
|0-2
|2-4
|0-1
|4
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|17-21
|15-45
|13
|12
|69
Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Carr 4-9, Williams 1-2, Harris 1-2, Simmons 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Lee 5, Williams 3, Beard 1, Simmons 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Harris 4, Williams 3, Simmons 3, Carr 2, Beard 1, Lee 1, Ebert 1, Goodrich 1)
Steals: 8 (Williams 2, Lee 2, Goodrich 2, Beard 1, Harris 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Harris 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS (12-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Carvalho
|26
|3-11
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|9
|Helgren
|32
|0-1
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|0
|Franklin
|33
|7-23
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|3
|15
|Kersgieter
|30
|4-13
|1-4
|3-6
|0
|1
|11
|Thomas
|31
|4-10
|0-1
|0-10
|3
|2
|8
|Stephens
|24
|2-6
|5-6
|2-2
|0
|4
|10
|Merriweather
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Mitchell
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-72
|6-11
|20-46
|10
|16
|61
Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (de Carvalho 3-9, Kersgieter 2-5, Franklin 1-5, Stephens 1-1, Thomas 0-3, Mitchell 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Helgren 2, Franklin 2, Stephens 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Mitchell 4, Thomas 3, de Carvalho 2, Stephens 2, Helgren 1, Franklin 1, Kersgieter 1, Merriweather 1)
Steals: 10 (Thomas 3, Kersgieter 2, Stephens 2, de Carvalho 1, Franklin 1, Mitchell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kansas St.
|8
|16
|24
|21
|—
|69
|Kansas
|9
|13
|23
|16
|—
|61
A_1,743
Officials_Tiara Cruse, Mark Zentz, Dee Kantner