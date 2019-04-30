https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Kentucky-Derby-Trainer-Most-Starts-13806959.php
Kentucky Derby-Trainer Most Starts
|By The Associated Press
|Through 2018
|Trainer
|St
|1
|2
|3
|Todd Pletcher 2000-2018
|52
|2
|2
|4
|D. Wayne Lukas 1981-2018
|49
|4
|1
|5
|Bob Baffert 1996-2018
|28
|5
|3
|3
|Herbert Thompson 1920-1937
|26
|4
|3
|1
|Nick Zito 1990-2015
|26
|2
|1
|0
|James Rowe Sr. NA-1925
|18
|2
|1
|1
|Steve Asmussen 2001-2017
|18
|0
|2
|2
|Max Hirsch 1915-1951
|14
|3
|0
|2
|Woody Stephens 1949-1988
|14
|2
|3
|3
|LeRoy Jolley 1962-1992
|13
|2
|2
|1
