L.A. Angels-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees second. Gleyber Torres singles to left field. Luke Voit walks. Gleyber Torres to second. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela singles to left field. Luke Voit to second. Gleyber Torres scores. Cameron Maybin doubles to deep left field. Gio Urshela to third. Luke Voit scores. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge lines out to center field to Brian Goodwin.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 2, Angels 0.

Yankees fourth. Brett Gardner lines out to first base to Jared Walsh. Gio Urshela singles to left center field. Cameron Maybin singles to shallow infield. Gio Urshela to second. Austin Romine flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Gio Urshela to third. DJ LeMahieu singles to left field. Cameron Maybin to second. Gio Urshela scores. Aaron Judge walks. DJ LeMahieu to second. Cameron Maybin to third. Didi Gregorius doubles to deep right field. Aaron Judge to third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Cameron Maybin scores. Gleyber Torres homers to center field. Didi Gregorius scores. Aaron Judge scores. Luke Voit walks. Brett Gardner singles to center field. Luke Voit to second. Gio Urshela flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun.

6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 8, Angels 0.