L.A. Dodgers-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Jon Berti hit by pitch. Isan Diaz singles to left field. Jon Berti to third. Brian Anderson singles to center field. Isan Diaz to second. Jon Berti scores. Garrett Cooper strikes out swinging. Starlin Castro strikes out on a foul tip. Curtis Granderson flies out to deep left field to Kyle Garlick.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Dodgers 0.

Marlins third. Jon Berti doubles to deep right center field. Isan Diaz walks. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Garrett Cooper walks. Isan Diaz to second. Jon Berti to third. Starlin Castro out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Kyle Garlick. Jon Berti scores. Curtis Granderson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fifth. Kyle Garlick homers to center field. Walker Buehler strikes out swinging. A.J. Pollock grounds out to third base, Starlin Castro to Garrett Cooper. Justin Turner flies out to deep center field to Lewis Brinson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Dodgers 1.

Marlins fifth. Jon Berti hit by pitch. Isan Diaz singles to shallow center field. Jon Berti to second. Brian Anderson doubles to deep left center field. Isan Diaz scores. Jon Berti scores. Garrett Cooper walks. Starlin Castro singles to center field. Garrett Cooper to second. Brian Anderson scores. Curtis Granderson walks. Starlin Castro to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Jorge Alfaro singles to right field. Curtis Granderson to second. Starlin Castro to third. Garrett Cooper scores. Lewis Brinson doubles to deep right center field. Jorge Alfaro out at home. Curtis Granderson scores. Starlin Castro scores. Martin Prado pinch-hitting for Caleb Smith. Martin Prado grounds out to shallow infield, Will Smith to Cody Bellinger. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Will Smith to Cody Bellinger.

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 8, Dodgers 1.

Dodgers sixth. Will Smith walks. Cody Bellinger pops out to shallow infield to Garrett Cooper. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith scores. Matt Beaty pops out to shallow right field to Isan Diaz. Corey Seager homers to center field. Kyle Garlick grounds out to third base, Starlin Castro to Garrett Cooper.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 8, Dodgers 4.

Marlins sixth. Isan Diaz grounds out to first base to Cody Bellinger. Brian Anderson hit by pitch. Garrett Cooper singles to right field. Brian Anderson to second. Starlin Castro singles to left center field. Garrett Cooper to second. Brian Anderson scores. Curtis Granderson walks. Starlin Castro to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Jorge Alfaro doubles to deep left field. Curtis Granderson to third. Starlin Castro scores. Garrett Cooper scores. Lewis Brinson out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Cody Bellinger. Jorge Alfaro scores. Harold Ramirez pinch-hitting for Jose Quijada. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Edwin Rios.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 13, Dodgers 4.

Dodgers seventh. Edwin Rios grounds out to shallow right field, Isan Diaz to Garrett Cooper. A.J. Pollock singles to shallow center field. Justin Turner strikes out on a foul tip. Will Smith hit by pitch. A.J. Pollock to second. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Will Smith scores. A.J. Pollock scores. Max Muncy walks. Matt Beaty lines out to center field to Lewis Brinson.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 13, Dodgers 7.