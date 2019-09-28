L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco Runs

Dodgers second. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. Corey Seager homers to right field. Will Smith walks. Gavin Lux triples to deep right field. Will Smith scores. Kike Hernandez strikes out swinging. Walker Buehler strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson homers to center field. Gavin Lux scores. Max Muncy doubles to center field. A.J. Pollock grounds out to shallow infield, Johnny Cueto to Brandon Belt.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Giants 0.

Giants second. Kevin Pillar walks. Alex Dickerson singles to center field. Kevin Pillar to third. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to A.J. Pollock. Kevin Pillar scores. Mauricio Dubon singles to center field. Alex Dickerson to second. Chris Shaw pinch-hitting for Johnny Cueto. Chris Shaw strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Giants 1.

Giants third. Brandon Belt walks. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt doubles to right field. Brandon Belt to third. Kevin Pillar out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Joc Pederson. Brandon Belt scores. Alex Dickerson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Giants 2.

Dodgers eighth. Max Muncy lines out to deep center field to Kevin Pillar. Chris Taylor doubles to deep left center field. Cody Bellinger is intentionally walked. Corey Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Cody Bellinger to second. Chris Taylor to third. Will Smith singles to center field. Corey Seager to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Chris Taylor scores. Gavin Lux strikes out on a foul tip. Kike Hernandez singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Will Smith scores. Corey Seager scores. Edwin Rios strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 9, Giants 2.